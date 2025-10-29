The Challenges of Ofsted’s New Report Cards

Researchers at the University of Birmingham have examined Ofsted’s new report card system, offering policy recommendations to ensure inspections better support school improvement and rebuild trust across the sector

CREDIT: This is an edited version of an article that originally appeared on birmingham.ac.uk

In 2024, His Majesty’s Chief Inspector launched the Ofsted Big Listen, asking school leaders, parents, teachers and the wider public how inspections could be improved. The feedback was clear: the old system of one single overall judgement wasn’t working. Many people wanted inspection reports to give a fuller picture of schools, including pupils’ wellbeing, SEND provision and the unique context of each setting.

As a result, the single-phrase overall judgement was scrapped and, in 2025, Ofsted began piloting new report cards as part of a broader reform package. These report cards aim to give parents, leaders and governing bodies clearer, more useful insights into school performance. But the early trials have raised mixed – and sometimes controversial – reactions.

What are Ofsted’s Report Cards?

The new report cards are designed to replace the old one-line “Outstanding/Good/Requires Improvement/Inadequate” judgement. Instead, schools are now assessed across multiple categories – from safeguarding to leadership, SEND provision to pupil wellbeing.

In theory, this gives a fairer and more rounded picture of a school. For example, a school may be “strong” on curriculum quality but need “attention” in SEND provision. The report card aims to show both strengths and areas for improvement, alongside narrative explanations.

Report cards will change the way schools are judged, and how parents and the wider community interpret inspection results. Here’s why it matters:

More Areas to Evidence: Ofsted has expanded its assessment areas (from 4 to 11). This means schools need to prepare evidence across a broader range of measures – adding to the workload for leaders and SBLs.

Clarity for Parents: Without a single overall grade, parents will see a breakdown of different areas. SBLs may need to help explain what these results mean for their school community.

Improvement Over Punishment: If implemented well, report cards could shift the culture away from fear and towards improvement. For SBLs, this could mean inspections become less about "defending" and more about showing how resources, leadership and strategy support progress.

: If implemented well, report cards could shift the culture away from fear and towards improvement. For SBLs, this could mean inspections become less about “defending” and more about showing how resources, leadership and strategy support progress. Highlighting Best Practice: The system could also be used to share effective practice across schools. This may be an opportunity to showcase strong financial planning, resource management, or operational leadership as part of the school’s wider success story.

What Needs to Improve

The university’s research highlights several areas that still require attention. The grading language, such as the distinction between “secure” and “strong,” is seen as confusing and in need of clearer descriptors. School leaders have expressed concern about having 11 separate areas in which a school could potentially “fail,” while parents may struggle to interpret multiple grades without an overall judgement.

Stakeholders have also emphasised the need for report cards that actively signpost effective practices and encourage genuine improvement. They advocate for greater peer involvement in inspections, such as including serving leaders in inspection teams, and for more narrative-based evaluations that explain the school’s context rather than relying solely on grades.

What SBLs Should Do Next

While the consultation and pilot phase continue, SBLs should:

Stay informed about the evolving framework and ensure senior leaders and governors are briefed

Support evidence gathering across operational and resource areas that may appear on report cards

Prepare for broader scrutiny, especially in safeguarding, SEND and wellbeing, which are gaining prominence

Encourage a culture of improvement, helping staff see inspections as a chance to reflect and strengthen practice rather than just a compliance exercise

The move to report cards is one of the biggest shifts in school inspection in years. The challenge is managing the increased breadth of assessment and helping your school navigate new expectations. The opportunity lies in using report cards to tell a fuller story about your school -one that recognises not just exam results, but wellbeing, SEND provision, leadership and the systems that support them.