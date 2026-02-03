The Cost of Avoiding Difficult Conversations

Avoiding difficult conversations may feel easier, but it often makes workplace problems worse

CREDIT: This is an edited version of an article that originally appeared in About Leaders

Many workplace issues don’t start with poor performance or a lack of capability. They start with silence. When concerns go unspoken, they quietly erode trust, strain relationships and undermine results.

Over time, familiar patterns appear. Team members work in isolation instead of as part of a cohesive group. Productivity improves briefly after an intervention, only to slip back again. Managers send mixed messages because they are not aligned. Tension between individuals affects output, and some employees disengage from daily priorities altogether.

What makes these situations especially frustrating is that they rarely appear overnight. More often, they linger for months or even years, slowly becoming accepted as “just the way things are.”

When people are ineffective and nothing is said, a downward spiral begins. Avoidance creates a cycle that does not fix itself with time. In fact, it does the opposite. The longer issues remain unaddressed, the more entrenched and damaging they become.

Why People Hold Back from Speaking Up

For many, silence is driven by fear. Fear of upsetting someone. Fear of conflict. Fear of potential repercussions. It feels easier to explain behaviour away or to believe nothing will change anyway.

Some worry that being honest with a manager or colleague will lead to negative consequences. While repercussions can exist in some environments, most of these fears are imagined. In reality, people often avoid difficult conversations because discomfort feels riskier than staying quiet.

Ironically, this avoidance often creates the very outcomes people are trying to prevent. Problems grow, frustration builds and performance continues to suffer. This is self-defeating behaviour at work.

How Candour Creates Better Outcomes

This is where candid conversations matter.

Honesty is not about being harsh or confrontational. Candour is a leadership skill that involves speaking openly, honestly and directly with the intention of helping. When used well, it builds trust and strengthens relationships rather than damaging them.

Most people would rather hear feedback directly than have concerns raised behind their backs. Direct communication shows respect, even when the message is difficult.

It is also important to separate candour from abrasiveness. Any strength can become a weakness if it is poorly applied. Effective candour is clear, calm and human.

A useful way to approach candid conversations is to remember the four F’s:

Frank

Be willing to bring the issue into the open so it can be discussed, resolved and acted on

Be willing to bring the issue into the open so it can be discussed, resolved and acted on Fair

Focus on facts and evidence, not personal bias or emotion

Focus on facts and evidence, not personal bias or emotion Firm

Hold your position with confidence, even if there is resistance or discomfort

Hold your position with confidence, even if there is resistance or discomfort Friendly

Use a respectful tone and open body language to signal that the conversation is about improvement, not blame

When these techniques are applied, difficult conversations become more productive, expectations become clearer and teams are better equipped to address issues early, before they take root.