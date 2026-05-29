The Cycle of Circular Conflict

29th May 2026 Leadership

Conflict is inevitable in any workplace, but with the right strategies in place, organisations can turn these challenges into opportunities for growth, collaboration and stronger team dynamics CREDIT: This is an edited version of an article that originally appeared on MTD Training Effective conflict resolution is essential for maintaining a healthy and productive workplace. By fostering a culture of collaboration and understanding, teams can work through disagreements constructively. This not only strengthens interpersonal relationships but also enhances overall team performance. Here are some strategies to encourage positive conflict resolution and create a more cohesive work environment. Encouraging Team Activities Regular team-building exercises are an effective way to strengthen interpersonal relationships, making it easier to resolve conflicts and fostering greater collaboration. Activities like collaborative problem-solving games encourage teams to work together to tackle challenging puzzles or scenarios, promoting cooperation and shared decision-making. Communication workshops, which focus on active listening, non-verbal cues and clear communication, further enhance mutual understanding and improve team dynamics. These exercises collectively boost group coherence, making it easier to navigate conflicts and improve overall teamwork. Recognising Positive Resolution Recognising and rewarding employees who handle conflicts constructively can inspire others to adopt similar approaches. Additionally, rewarding teams that successfully navigate conflict, especially during periods of change, reinforces a positive organisational culture. Team outings and social celebrations are great ways to acknowledge their resilience and dedication during challenging times. Public recognition or even small incentives can further emphasise the importance of positive conflict management, helping to embed these behaviours into the fabric of the organisation. Encouraging Empathy Empathy plays a crucial role in conflict resolution by enabling individuals to understand and appreciate the perspectives of others. When team members actively practice empathy, they are better equipped to recognise each other's needs, concerns and emotions, which fosters a more supportive and cooperative work environment. This understanding helps to de-escalate tension and paves the way for more thoughtful and compassionate solutions to conflicts. One effective way to cultivate empathy within teams is through workplace shadowing. By allowing employees to experience each other's roles firsthand, they gain a deeper insight into the challenges and responsibilities their colleagues face daily. This not only broadens their understanding but also highlights any barriers or difficulties that may be contributing to workplace friction. Using a Mediator When conflicts become too challenging to resolve within the team, bringing in a neutral third party, like a mediator, can help steer the conversation towards a productive outcome. Mediators play an important role by guiding discussions objectively, ensuring that both parties are heard and working towards a fair resolution. This is particularly valuable in situations where personal animosities arise or in more complex scenarios like redundancies and other significant organisational changes. Their expertise helps manage sensitive issues and fosters a collaborative environment for resolution. By encouraging team activities, recognising positive conflict resolution, promoting empathy and using mediators, when necessary, organisations can build stronger, more collaborative teams. These practices help create a supportive work environment where conflicts are resolved constructively, leading to improved teamwork and productivity.

We’ve all witnessed those arguments that seem to drag on and on. Even after the initial conflict is resolved, it keeps rearing its ugly head long after the moment has passed

CREDIT: This is an edited version of an article that originally appeared in All Business

It generally starts the same way – with one party feeling slighted or betrayed by another.

This is circular conflict, a loop where the same issue resurfaces again and again without resolution. Emotions escalate, communication breaks down, and both sides are often left feeling frustrated, unheard or on edge. In a workplace setting, this kind of cycle can quickly become disruptive and breakdown previously healthy relationships.

Recognising the Signs

Circular conflict tends to follow familiar behaviours, even if the topic changes. Conversations drift off course as people introduce new points or bring in excessive “evidence” to strengthen their position. Group dynamics are eroded as people can feel forced to take sides. Issues are rarely closed off properly, leaving space for them to resurface later. As tensions rise, physical responses can kick in – a racing heart, tightness in the chest or a general sense of stress. It’s also common for past grievances to be pulled into the present discussion, alongside more personal or absolute language that shifts the focus from the issue to the individual.

Why It Happens in the Workplace

Work environments can naturally heighten sensitivity. In some teams, certain voices dominate while others hold back, either out of caution or fear of being challenged. When people feel exposed or under pressure, conversations can quickly become less about solving a problem and more about protecting themselves.

A lack of structure can make this worse, particularly in high stakes situations. Without a clear agenda or defined outcome, discussions can drift, and the focus shifts from resolution to self-preservation. Instead of working towards a shared goal, individuals may become more concerned with avoiding blame or defending their position.

Trust also plays a significant role. In environments where people feel undermined or criticised, even subtly, the stakes of a conversation can feel much higher. Individuals may begin to anticipate conflict, scanning for signs of disagreement or attack. This anticipation alone can drive more defensive or reactive behaviour, reinforcing the cycle.

When interactions are more often critical than constructive, people become less generous in how they interpret each other. Neutral comments can be perceived as negative, and patience begins to wear thin. This shift in mindset makes it easier for conflict to escalate and harder for it to resolve.

The Problem with Moving Targets

Another common contributor is a lack of consistency in expectations or direction. When priorities shift frequently or decisions feel unclear, conversations lose their grounding. Agreements become vague, accountability weakens, and discussions start to feel unstable.

This creates a kind of “moving target” effect, where no resolution feels final. Instead, conversations circle back on themselves, reopening the same debates and frustrations. Without clarity, it becomes difficult to move forward, and the cycle continues.

Breaking the Pattern

Interrupting circular conflict requires a deliberate shift in approach. When a conversation begins to escalate, stepping back can be more productive than pushing forward. Taking a moment to pause, regulate your response or reset the tone can prevent further escalation. Simple grounding techniques can help bring focus back to the present, reducing the intensity of the moment. Equally important is bringing the conversation back to its purpose.

Moving Towards Better Conversations

At its core, circular conflict is rarely about the issue being discussed. It’s more often a reflection of unclear expectations, low trust or communication breakdowns. Breaking the cycle doesn’t require dramatic change, but it does require awareness. Once recognised, it becomes far easier to shift conversations from reactive and repetitive to focused and productive.

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