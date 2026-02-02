When Emma Gray joined our team of associate editors, her imagination went straight to Miranda Priestly mode. In The Devil Wears a DBS, Emma explores why a decisive streak, a sense of humour and a willingness to make the call are not flaws, but features of the SBL role

When Holly, the editor of Education Executive, told me I’d been successful in my application to join the 2025 team of associate editors, my imagination instantly went into full Miranda Priestly mode.

The Miranda Moment

“Emily!”

“Get me Bridget on the line. I want to know the plan for SEND funding.”

“Bring that affordable school uniform show forward to midday.”

“Book me a meeting with Stephen at 2pm.”

“Why is no one ready to show me this season’s must-have SBL stationery?”

“Find me a decent black decaf tea.”

“That’s all.”

It’s hard not to love the iconic lead from Lauren Weisberger’s ‘The Devil Wears Prada’. We’re meant to sympathise with the put-upon assistant, but I admit it, I identify more with the devil herself, and I can’t wait for the next film.

Sky-High Heels, Sensible Flats

I don’t think I’m a hard taskmaster (ask anyone I’ve had the joy of working with, although recollections may vary), but an unapologetic “let’s-get-things-done” streak can be useful. In school operations, someone must be responsible and accountable, that’s you, the SBL. I find some staff often prefer not to carry the weight of decision-making; they look to us to listen, decide, and action. As Ronald Reagan said, “When I’ve heard all I need to make a decision, I don’t take a vote. I make a decision.” The SBL job is to gather views, bring people with us, make informed choices and keep checking back to see if a tweak is needed.

So, allow me my Miranda moment. Let me stride around in sky-high heels (sensible flats stashed in the desk), power suit, perfectly coiffed hair and a laser focus on the next deadline. Let’s inform, develop and entertain the Education Executive readership together.

If you’d like to write for Education Executive, we’d love to hear your ideas. Don’t worry if you’ve never written before, we can help you get started. There’s nothing more thrilling than seeing your words online or in print.

“Emily! Clear my diary for the rest of the week, I need to train our new contributors.”

Is that too much?

Get in touch with Emma via email to share your ideas for contributions to the magazine or digital platform.