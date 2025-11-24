The Hidden Struggles of Christmas in Schools

Christmas can be a time of joy and togetherness in schools, but it’s also a season where hidden struggles can surface for many students and families

It’s nearly December and it’s probably safe to say there’s an air of festivity in and around school. For many students, staff and families, Christmas brings a special excitement – decorating the halls, indulging in a few treats and rolling your eyes at Mariah Carey playing on repeat (because who doesn’t love grumbling about that, right?). But for others, the season can feel very different.

While many of us look forward to the break, for some students and families Christmas brings stress, anxiety or even real fear. Financial instability, housing challenges, food insecurity, or social pressures can cast a dark shadow over the festive lights. Unstable home life, loss, or personal hardship may magnify that tension. It’s not always obvious why a child might shy away from festive activities – maybe they genuinely aren’t a fan of Christmas, and that’s valid. But when reluctance or withdrawal seems tied to something deeper, it’s important to understand why and know how to react with understanding and sensitivity.

Understanding the Pressure

Over the festive season, mental health challenges often intensify. Research shows that three in ten Britons say their mental health declines at Christmas, with financial pressures, social expectations, and the weight of the season contributing to stress and anxiety. Children feel these pressures too – whether through comparisons with peers, the expectation to own the latest gifts, or the strain of keeping up with festive activities. In fact, almost one in five children (18%) in the UK are materially deprived, meaning their families cannot afford basic essentials or the kinds of social opportunities many of their classmates take for granted.

Increasing Awareness of Red Flags

If a student is experiencing hardship at home, it’s likely that staff are already aware and keeping a close eye on their wellbeing. However, where there are concerns but no confirmed information, it’s important to be alert to potential red flags. These might include increased absence in the run-up to Christmas, noticeable tiredness, reduced engagement in lessons, or sudden emotional outbursts. A student may also shy away from festive activities or give reasons for not being able to join in. In some cases, worries about how their situation might be perceived by friends can lead them to withdraw from social groups altogether.

Additional Support and Resources

Where possible, schools can make a real difference by putting extra layers of support in place for students during the festive season. Creating opportunities for wellbeing check-ins or offering safe drop-in spaces can give them an outlet to talk or simply take a breather. It’s also valuable to think about alternatives to certain activities – for example, providing low-key or non-festive options for children who may not feel comfortable joining in with performances or parties.

The aim isn’t to single these pupils out or create a “separate” Christmas for them, but rather to strike a balance: ensuring they can take part in the school’s celebrations without pressure, while also protecting them from situations that could cause stress, embarrassment, or exclusion. This might mean adapting expectations, being flexible about contributions or costumes, or simply giving them permission to opt out without judgment.

Christmas is the season of giving, and as SBLs, you want to give your students the best experience you can – one that celebrates the joy of the season while ensuring every pupil feels included, supported and free from unnecessary pressure. Beyond the decorations and presents, it’s about creating moments that children will remember fondly: laughing with friends during a performance rehearsal, sharing a festive meal, or simply joining in the excitement of the last week of term. Because every child deserves the chance to make those memories, no matter what challenges they may be facing at home.