The Hidden Workplace Barrier: Rethinking Masculinity at Work

Workplace inequality is often framed as a problem women must overcome. Yet a growing body of research suggests that another factor quietly reinforces those barriers: the expectations placed on men

CREDIT: This is an edited version of an article that originally appeared in Forbes

A study published in Research in Organisational Behaviour by Ashley E. Martin and Seung Joo Yoo highlights what they call the “paradox of privilege.” While traditional workplace structures have historically benefited men, those same systems also impose strict ideas about how men should behave. The result is a culture that rewards toughness, long hours and emotional restraint while discouraging behaviours that fall outside those expectations.

These norms may appear to advantage men, but they also help lock in the structures that slow progress toward gender equality. If organisations want meaningful change, they must look not only at policies for women but also at how masculine expectations shape workplace culture.

The Cost of Overwork Culture

In many competitive industries, working extreme hours is treated as proof of commitment. Researchers describe these environments as “masculinity contest cultures,” where employees demonstrate dedication through relentless work and constant availability.

This dynamic creates clear barriers to equality. Men are often expected to prioritise work above all else, reinforcing the idea that they should be the primary earners. At the same time, caregiving responsibilities still fall disproportionately on women. When men seek flexibility or time away from work to support family life, they can face subtle penalties or questions about their ambition.

Reducing the pressure to perform constant overwork helps everyone. When organisations stop equating commitment with exhaustion, employees gain greater freedom to balance professional and personal responsibilities, creating healthier and more sustainable teams.

The Empathy Gap at Work

The research also highlights a less visible issue: how men are frequently seen primarily as instruments of productivity. Scholars describe this as “mechanistic dehumanisation,” where individuals are valued mainly for output rather than their broader needs.

In workplaces shaped by this mindset, men are often expected to absorb pressure, risk and heavy workloads without complaint. Emotional awareness and vulnerability are discouraged, narrowing the range of acceptable behaviour.

This culture also affects women. When empathy and care are treated as weaknesses, the qualities that often support collaboration and inclusive leadership are undervalued. A workplace that recognises emotional complexity and mutual support can create stronger partnerships across teams.

Rethinking What Leadership Looks Like

Traditional expectations about masculinity also shape ideas about leadership. Men are frequently socialised to project independence, control and emotional distance, reinforcing a narrow template for authority.

In practice, this often rewards highly assertive behaviour while sidelining qualities such as empathy, collaboration and care. Women who display traditionally “masculine” leadership traits can face backlash for appearing too aggressive, while more relational leadership styles are sometimes dismissed as secondary.

Expanding the definition of leadership changes this dynamic. When organisations recognise collaboration, emotional intelligence and relationship-building as core capabilities, they create space for a wider range of leadership styles and allow individuals to lead authentically.

Moving Beyond Restrictive Norms

Progress toward gender equality depends on addressing the cultural expectations that shape behaviour across the workplace. Rigid ideas about masculinity do not simply affect men; they influence how organisations define commitment, leadership and success.

When leaders challenge these expectations and model more balanced, collaborative ways of working, they help reshape those norms. The result is not only greater opportunity for women but also healthier workplaces where everyone can contribute without being constrained by outdated roles.