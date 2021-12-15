The impact of remote working on our mental health

While many of us may enjoy working from home it seems we’re still unsure of its impact on our health. New research from 200 heads of HR has suggested this may have detrimental effects on staff wellbeing

CREDIT: This is an edited version of an article that originally appeared on Management Today

There seems to be a divide between those who love working from home (WFH) and those who hate it. Research suggests that half of workers never want to return to the office, though other statistics, instead, highlight the negative consequences of this relatively new trend. So what’s best?

New evidence points more towards the negative, and warns managers to be wary of the impact of WFH on employee wellbeing. Research by Benefix with 200 heads of HR revealed that 80% of employers have begun to flag mental health problems among their staff, with loneliness being one of the most common issues; a staggering 87% of the HR leaders surveyed stated they’ve noticed a rise in the number of their workers with poor mental health.

Many firms are said to be increasing their investment in mental health services – but could this investment be too little, too late? “Many employers have, for the first time, realised their responsibilities in preventing and supporting poor mental health,” says Gethin Nadin, director of employee wellbeing at Benefex. “But there is still a long way to go. How managers support, and care for, their people will increasingly become a critical factor in the overall employee value proposition.”

Going Forward

The research also revealed that 86% of the HR leaders predicted that, within two years, most businesses would have a dedicated employee wellbeing resource. “A dedicated employee experience strategy – one that meets evolving employee needs today, and in the future – is vital in ensuring the business remain relevant to employees living and working in this uncertain environment,” Nadin says.

Advice – managing loneliness and improving the employee experience

Wellbeing: 71% of HR leaders believe ‘commitment to employee wellbeing’ to be the most important factor in boosting their staff’s experience.

Values: 66% ranked the connectedness of the employees to the business as most important.

Provision: 62% thought the availability of more technology was very important. Communication: 61% valued communication between management and staff and believed it helped engage workers with the business and improve overall wellbeing.