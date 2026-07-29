The Influence of Online Subcultures on Professional Language

Subtle shifts in workplace language linked to ‘manosphere’ culture are raising important questions for managers about inclusion, communication and organisational culture

CREDIT: This is an edited version of an article that originally appeared in Fast Company

In some workplaces, as conversations around gender and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) evolve or become less prominent, a different set of ideas and language is beginning to surface. Terms such as “alpha leadership,” “high-value employees,” and other performance-driven phrases – often associated with online subcultures sometimes referred to as the “manosphere” – are appearing more frequently in professional settings.

What is the Manosphere?

The concept of the manosphere broadly refers to a loose network of online communities that promote hyper-masculine ideals, rigid gender roles, and, in some cases, opposition to feminist perspectives. As media attention has grown, the term “manosphere” has expanded to include a wider range of viewpoints and audiences. This has contributed to the gradual normalisation of certain phrases and attitudes, particularly in professional environments where performance, leadership, and competition are regularly discussed. For example, language that frames leadership in terms of dominance or “alpha” traits, or that suggests workplace culture has been weakened by DEI initiatives, may echo these broader cultural narratives.

Understanding the Impact

For managers and leaders, the key issue is not simply the use of specific terms, but what they signal. When language rooted in these ideologies becomes commonplace – such as referring to employees as “high-value” or employees using transactional or dehumanising metaphors (e.g. “body count” in the context of redundancies) – it can reinforce narrow definitions of success, leadership and worth. Over time, this may shape workplace culture in ways that undermine inclusivity, psychological safety and diversity of thought.

Importantly, these shifts are often subtle rather than overt. Rather than explicit expressions of misogyny or exclusion, the influence tends to appear in tone and framing – how ambition is described, how leadership qualities are defined and how different behaviours are judged. For instance, assertiveness may be rewarded in some employees while perceived negatively in others, particularly women, reflecting long-standing biases.

Language in Organisational Culture

Leaders should be aware that language plays a critical role in shaping organisational culture. Terms that seem motivational or performance-focused on the surface may carry unintended connotations or reinforce inequities if left unexamined. As such, it is important to:

Encourage inclusive and precise language in internal communications

Reflect on how leadership and success are defined and rewarded

Foster open dialogue about workplace culture and evolving norms

Ensure DEI principles remain embedded in everyday practices, even as broader conversations shift

It is important for managers and leaders to recognise that not everyone will immediately see these shifts in language as problematic. For some, terms like “high value,” “alpha,” or similar expressions may feel like harmless, modern shorthand for performance, confidence, or ambition. Others may view efforts to refine workplace language as unnecessary, overly sensitive, or simply part of changing trends rather than a reflection of deeper structural issues.

This resistance often stems from how bias operates in practice. When newer terminology emerges, it can appear as just another passing trend, rather than a continuation or reframing of existing biases. For leaders, the goal is not to police everyday vocabulary, but to build awareness of how workplace language shapes perception and influences behaviour.