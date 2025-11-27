The Latest Digi-Wrap has Landed!

We’ve all been there – the boiler breaks, the printer jams, or something essential
gives out right before an inspection. When that happens in a school, the stakes
are higher.
In this issue, our Editor’s Pick from Clare Skinner digs into the practical dilemmas
of repairs and maintenance – when to fix, when to replace and when it’s wiser to
wait. We’re also shining a light on toilet anxiety in schools – a hidden issue that
can significantly affect pupils’ confidence, attendance, and health. And in our
news feature, we explore growing calls for the government to tighten food
allergy policies in schools, ensuring every child’s safety and wellbeing.
