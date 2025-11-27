The Latest Digi-Wrap has Landed!

We’ve all been there – the boiler breaks, the printer jams, or something essential

gives out right before an inspection. When that happens in a school, the stakes

are higher.



In this issue, our Editor’s Pick from Clare Skinner digs into the practical dilemmas

of repairs and maintenance – when to fix, when to replace and when it’s wiser to

wait. We’re also shining a light on toilet anxiety in schools – a hidden issue that

can significantly affect pupils’ confidence, attendance, and health. And in our

news feature, we explore growing calls for the government to tighten food

allergy policies in schools, ensuring every child’s safety and wellbeing.

