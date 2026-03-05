The Latest Digi-Wrap is Here! Helping You Focus on the Here and Now

In this issue, we’re excited to share a special case study from Leigh Edser on the process of co-locating specialist and mainstream schools. You’ll also find a practical five-step plan to help you prepare for Martyn’s Law, and tips to avoid those everyday aches and pains at work.

We know that in school management, time is relative, and it can feel like an endless task. Sometimes it feels like your hard work goes unnoticed – whether it’s a task slipping under the radar or the smaller things you do being forgotten. There are moments when that can get you down. So, we just want to say: we see the work you do – and the difference it makes!

