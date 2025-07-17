The latest issue of Education Executive is here!

Feeling the heat this summer? Cool down with the latest issue of Education Executive. Whether you’re relaxing with a cold drink or taking a quiet moment between tasks, this issue is the perfect companion to help you recharge and refocus
Inside, Paul Leigh explores the transformative power of purpose and how it can energise your school finance team. We also invite you to meet our managing editor, Holly Tinsley, in a fun and candid Q&A session. And that’s not all: get exclusive insights into what’s coming next for Education Executive as our magazine and newsletters evolve to better serve you, the leaders shaping education every day.
Read the latest here!
Be the first to comment