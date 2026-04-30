The new Digi-wrap has landed!

The latest Digi Wrap has landed, bringing together a range of insights and practical ideas for schools and trusts. This edition explores email safety in schools, the realities of remote working while out and about, and a reflective feature marking Autism Awareness Month. Alongside this, readers can discover perspectives on rethinking estates as living assets, along with simple five-minute quick wins designed to improve everyday routines. It’s a timely collection of content aimed at supporting school business professionals with both strategic thinking and practical approaches.

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