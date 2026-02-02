The New Issue of Education Executive Has Landed!

Facing the Future with Education Executive!
In the latest issue of Education Executive, we bring you practical, future-focused insight to support the year ahead. Our 2026 CPD Starter Guide helps you plan with purpose, while Emma Gray turns up the volume with sharp insights into how educational podcasts can inform, inspire and connect. Andrew Blench closes out his OPEX series in The Final Note and Justin Smith shares expert guidance on maximising your chances of success with grant applications. Meanwhile, Clare Skinner explores negotiation strategies in The Art of the Deal, and Gary Henderson holds up a mirror to AI bias and what it means for schools and trusts today
