The Operational Realities of Deploying Projects Across a Multi-School Trust

Kevin Parker offers a practical exploration of how trusts can plan, coordinate and deliver projects across multiple schools, balancing local needs with central oversight while minimising disruption and risk

By its nature, a multi-academy trust is built on the promise of collective strength. Shared expertise, shared services and shared accountability should make improvement work easier. Yet anyone who has attempted to deploy a significant project across multiple schools knows the reality is more complex. Whether introducing a new MIS, re-tendering for a new finance package, implementing a compliance based estates platform, or upgrading all school websites into one platform, knows success depends on far more than a project plan.

As a chief finance officer, I have come to see trust-wide delivery as a matter of choreography. Timing, sequencing, communication and professional trust matter just as much as strategy. The difference between smooth implementation and operational turbulence often lies in how well those elements are aligned.

One trust, many starting points

No two schools in a trust begin from the same place. They vary in scale, culture, leadership capacity, financial resilience and local context. A rural primary will experience change differently from a large urban secondary. A school recently inspected by Ofsted may understandably prioritise stability, while another may be eager to innovate.

For that reason, trust-wide initiatives cannot be blunt instruments. The centre may define the purpose and intended outcomes, but implementation needs careful calibration. Before launching any significant project, it’s important to invest time in structured conversations with headteachers and operational leaders. This is not consultation for appearance’s sake. It is practical risk management. Understanding workload pressures, estate limitations or staffing challenges in advance allows us to design a rollout that is realistic rather than reactive.

Phasing Before Pace

There is always pressure to move quickly, particularly where projects relate to compliance expectations from the Department for Education or other agencies, however, speed without sequencing creates instability.

Phased delivery is one of the most effective disciplines. Piloting an initiative in one or two schools that reflect different contexts allows assumptions to be tested and training refined. It also surfaces practical challenges that may not be visible at central level. Most importantly, it builds internal credibility. School leaders are reassured when peers can speak honestly about the lived experience of change.

Equally critical is aligning implementation with the rhythm of the academic year. Exam seasons, inspection windows, budget planning and staffing transitions all affect capacity. Mapping major initiatives against these pressures is a must! Sometimes the most strategic decision a trust can take is to delay.

Understanding Without Overreach

A trust exists to provide coherence and assurance. Clear governance structures, defined reporting lines and active risk management are essential. Trustees must understand delivery confidence and emerging issues.

Yet central oversight must not slip into central overreach. The most sustainable model is clarity around non-negotiables combined with defined flexibility. Core systems or policy frameworks may be standardised across the trust. Within those boundaries, schools retain professional discretion over how change is embedded in their own context.

Protecting that balance matters. Without consistency, the benefits of scale are diluted. Without autonomy, leadership agency and morale suffer. The operational role within a trust is often about holding that tension carefully and deliberately.

Communication and Culture

In a single school, misunderstandings can be resolved quickly through informal dialogue. Across a group of schools, ambiguity grows easily. Communication therefore needs to be intentional and consistent.

Staff are more likely to support change when they understand its purpose and when short-term disruption is acknowledged openly.

Creating psychological safety is equally important. School leaders must feel able to say when capacity is stretched or when a timeline feels unrealistic. Refinements often come from candid feedback. Plans that are strategically sound but poorly communicated, risk overwhelming staff.

Capacity and Prioritisation

Even the most carefully designed strategy will falter without sufficient capacity. Economies of scale are only realised when central teams have the expertise and time to manage delivery properly. Investing in project management capacity has strengthened abilities to coordinate projects without placing undue burden on schools.

At the same time, prioritisation is essential. Schools operate within finite professional energy. Layering initiative upon initiative without retiring others erodes confidence and dilutes impact. A disciplined approach to sequencing and selection ensures that when a project is launched, it receives the attention and commitment it deserves.

When this balance is achieved, the advantages of trust-wide delivery become clear. Strategic procurement releases resources back into classrooms. A shared attendance approach builds common language and collective accountability. These outcomes are not accidental. They are the result of deliberate operational design.

Designing for Sustainable Delivery

Deploying projects across a multi-school trust is demanding work. It requires patience, structured planning and strong relationships. Yet it also demonstrates the strength of the MAT model at its best. Schools are not operating in isolation, but as part of a coherent and mutually accountable system.

For chief finance / operating officers and senior leaders, the task is to create the conditions in which change can land well. That means listening before launching, sequencing before accelerating and defining clarity before enforcing compliance.

Consistency matters. Context matters just as much. When both are respected, project delivery becomes more than implementation. It becomes the mechanism through which trusts build stable, sustainable foundations for every school in their care.