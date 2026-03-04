The Psychology of Space: Why It Matters

The psychology of space – or spatial psychology, as it is sometimes called – examines the links between how physical spaces are used and how they influence human behaviour and emotions

You’ve probably heard the phrase “tidy room, clear mind”? That’s spatial psychology. Or think about the layout of your local supermarket, with the fresh-smelling bakery at the front – that’s the same concept at work, influencing how you act and feel in the environment.

It is also a concept that can be easily applied to any workspace – even in a school or trust where practicality is generally a priority over design (plus there’s budgets to consider!).

Personal Space and Territoriality

Most staff in school won’t have the luxury of their own office. However, even in shared offices, most people instinctively identify a desk or area as ‘theirs’. This sense of ownership is part of how the brain seeks control and familiarity, and it can be harder to achieve in shared or hot-desk environments often found in schools.

The SBL solution: Where possible, allow consistency in where people sit and encourage simple ways for staff to mentally claim their space. Clear boundaries between desks, designated storage areas and agreed “quiet zones” can help staff feel more comfortable and less distracted.

Visual and Spatial Clarity

In school offices, spaces are often multi-use, supporting admin work, meetings and quiet tasks. When everything blends together visually, it can become harder to focus. Clear sightlines and uncluttered layouts make navigation and work far easier – but in tight, multi-use, or confined spaces, achieving it can be a real challenge.

The SBL solution: Effective space use – think up, down and across. Reduce surface clutter and define zones within the space. Separating meeting areas from desk spaces and ensuring equipment has a logical home all help create a calmer, more usable environment.

Circulation and Flow

You don’t like sitting in a traffic jam, feeling hemmed in by motors on either side of you. Your staff shouldn’t feel that way at work either. Poorly planned layouts create bottlenecks at printers, or between desks, disrupting workflow and frustrating employees.

The SBL solution: Observe how staff naturally move around the office and make small layout adjustments to reduce crossing paths and congestion. Even minor repositioning of furniture can make movement feel smoother and less disruptive. Spatial psychology isn’t about making offices look different – it’s about making them feel easier to work in. Asking yourself if everything has a logical place.

Spatial psychology isn’t something you see – it’s something you feel. It should go unnoticed. It should feel natural. Just like in a hotel lobby where the furniture is arranged to guide you effortlessly toward the reception, seating feels inviting, and movement through the space just makes sense. SBLs who understand this can see the benefits of applying spatial psychology in their own environments – better focus, calmer colleagues and far less time spent trying to get to the copier. Isn’t that what everybody wants?