The Rise of Digital Fatigue in Students

Digital fatigue is becoming an increasingly visible issue in schools, and understanding how students experience and manage their online lives is now key to supporting their wellbeing

Sometimes it’s easy to think that young people are obsessed with the digital world. We imagine them living in a cycle of endless scrolling, Snapchat posting and TikTok viewing, yet increasingly, young people are choosing to tune out of virtual reality and back into the real world.

The reason? Digital fatigue doesn’t just affect adults – it is increasingly affecting students too. The challenge is that young people often find it harder to break the cycle because being “always online” has become the default setting of their social lives.

The Data

Research consistently shows just how embedded screen use has become. In the UK, Ofcom has reported that teenagers now spend an average of over 4 hours a day on social media alone, with overall daily screen time often significantly higher when gaming and streaming are included. Alongside this, NHS-linked digital wellbeing research has highlighted growing concerns around sleep disruption, reduced attention span and increased anxiety linked to heavy screen exposure in adolescents.

If you think about the world most of us grew up in, it was very different to the one faced by today’s students. Young people are not only exposed to near constant screen time, but they also live in a social environment where being logged in is expected. Social connection, entertainment, identity and even status are increasingly mediated through digital platforms. In many cases, they are being fed a constant narrative that the real world is less interesting and less important than the online one.

Digital Fatigue

In schools, digital fatigue rarely appears as a single, obvious issue. Instead, it shows up in consistent patterns of disengagement. Students may struggle to sustain attention on longer tasks, frequently switching focus or needing repeated prompts to stay on track. Teachers may also notice an increased reliance on scaffolding and repetition, as students find it harder to process and retain information in depth.

Most schools and trusts are already actively working to limit the negative effects of online time – the introduction of phone bans being a clear and visible example of this shift. However, these approaches often focus on what is being taken away. The missing piece is what is being given back in its place.

Beyond Restriction

There’s an old saying that people don’t always know what’s good for them – and this is one of those situations. Students may not even recognise they’re experiencing digital fatigue, and in some cases, the instinct is to go back online for another quick hit of distraction or validation, even when it’s adding to the overload.

If students are stepping away from constant digital engagement, they need more than just limits on screen time, they need something better to replace it with. Otherwise, it can just feel like being unplugged from the world they’ve come to rely on. And this is the key bit – it has to feel like a lifestyle choice, not a school rule.

This is where SBLs and wider school teams can play a really practical role. It starts with normal conversations not just about how much time students are online, but what they’re actually doing when they’re there. Are they creating, connecting, comparing, scrolling, switching off, or just filling time? That shift in language matters, because it helps students reflect on quality of use, not just quantity. When they see the bits of their online life that don’t suit them or give them value, it’s easier to break the habit.

It also means building space into everyday school life where students can talk about digital habits without it feeling like a warning or a lecture. Simple check-ins or informal discussions about apps, trends and online pressure can help students become more aware of how it affects their mood, focus and confidence. Crucially, schools can help make “switching off” feel normal rather than unusual. That might mean actively promoting low-tech social time, encouraging face-to-face interaction without devices, or just making it acceptable not to be constantly online. When students see that balance is part of everyday culture and not a punishment or restriction, it becomes far easier for them to buy into it – and get the break they need.