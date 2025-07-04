The School Business Leader’s Guide to Smarter PR

When time and resources are tight, knowing how to craft a press release that actually gets noticed is a powerful string in any school business leader’s bow

CREDIT: This is article is based on information that originally appeared in Entrepreneur

Public relations in the education sector is no easy task. School business leaders often juggle multiple responsibilities with limited time and even tighter budgets. Yet when it comes to promoting school achievements, building community relationships and securing funding or partnerships, a well-written press release can make a real impact – if done right.

The reality is, with over ten thousand press releases sent out every day, most go unread. Why? Because they’re too long, filled with jargon and lack a clear, engaging purpose. To stand out, your school’s press release needs to be more than just an announcement

Hook Their Attention

Start with a headline that grabs attention instantly. Your headline is the first – and often only – chance to get someone to read more. Avoid generic phrases or internal language that wouldn’t make sense outside your school gates. Instead, keep it short, direct and focused on the bigger picture. For example, “You Can Be Part of Our Championship Story” is far more compelling than “Help Us Fund New Football Strips.” Think about the emotional hook and the wider story that people would want to connect with.

Keep it Connected

Once you’ve nailed the headline, keep the rest of the release human and purposeful. Write in a clear, simple tone – no jargon, no filler. As a school business leader, you’re used to communicating with a range of audiences, so use that skill here! Write like you’re speaking directly to someone and make every word count. Use short paragraphs and subheadings to make your message easy to follow. And don’t forget about digital reach. Optimise for search engines by naturally including relevant keywords that relate to education, your school’s achievements and the topic of the release (without compromising the readability).

Get it Seen by The Right Eyes

Distribution matters just as much as the writing. One of the most common mistakes schools make is sending their press release to every media outlet they can find – or none at all. But blanket emailing doesn’t equal better results, and it often lands you in spam folders.

Instead, take the time to build a targeted list of local reporters, education editors, or niche publications relevant to your news. If your school just hosted a STEM showcase, pitch to education tech blogs or regional science correspondents, not just the local paper. Reference their past articles and explain why your story matters to their audience. And wherever possible, include strong, high-quality images – especially those that show real-life impact.

As a school business leader, you’re not just keeping the books balanced – you’re often the strategic lead for visibility, partnerships and trust-building in your school community. A great press release is more than a media tool. It’s a statement about your school’s values, ambitions and role in the wider world.