The Sensory Experience: Sight

Welcome to The Sensory Experience – a new series exploring how our senses shape the way we teach, learn and lead in schools

What we see in our schools – from lighting and colour to layout and materials – quietly influences how both staff and students feel, think and perform every single day. The visual environment plays a central role in creating spaces that support wellbeing, focus and a positive culture. For school business managers, understanding the visual dimension of learning spaces is a strategic decision that affects outcomes across the whole school community.

Seeing the Difference: Why Visual Design Matters in Schools

The human brain processes more visual information than any other sense. In fact, 90% of what the brain absorbs is visual. In a school setting, that means everything from the lighting in a classroom to the colours used in hallways or staff rooms can influence concentration, mood and even behaviour.

A well-designed visual environment not only supports cognitive function and attention but also communicates your school’s values and culture. Whether it’s a bright and stimulating early years space, a calm secondary study zone, or a welcoming reception area, the way a school looks can speak volumes.

Lighting That Supports Learning

Lighting is more than a practical necessity – it’s a tool for enhancing energy, reducing fatigue and supporting concentration. Access to natural light, in particular, has been linked to improved attendance and academic performance. According to research from the American Society of Interior Designers, staff and students working in well-lit environments report fewer issues with eyestrain, headaches and general discomfort.

Cooler light temperatures (around 5,000K) help keep classrooms alert and focused, while warmer tones (3,000K) are ideal for breakout or wellbeing spaces. Consider adjustable LED lighting, daylight-simulating desk lamps in resource areas and motion-activated lighting in corridors or storage spaces to save energy and enhance comfort.

Designing for Visual Inclusion

Every pupil and staff member experience visual stimuli differently. For those with sensory processing differences, neurodiverse conditions, or visual sensitivities, certain design choices can hinder concentration or comfort. Glossy surfaces that reflect light, stark contrasts, or overly bright displays can cause discomfort and distraction.

Simple adjustments like matte surfaces, screen filters, varied lighting zones, or blackout blinds can make learning environments more inclusive. Creating both high-stimulation and low-stimulation zones across your site gives individuals the autonomy to find environments that best support their needs.

The School Business Manager’s Role

As a school business manager, your decisions shape the spaces where learning and leadership happen every day. By collaborating with suppliers and facilities teams, you can influence more than procurement – you can help create environments that truly support your community.

Consider carrying out a visual audit of your school:

Are learning spaces well lit?

Do colours support the intended function of each space?

Are there areas that need calming design features or brighter stimulation?

Does the school’s visual identity feel cohesive and welcoming?

Visual environments aren’t just about aesthetics – they’re a cornerstone of wellbeing, inclusion and learning. In schools, we talk often about the importance of seeing potential in every child. But how we design our environments can either support or obscure that vision. By investing time and attention in the visual elements of your school you can help ensure that both staff and students see their environment not just as a space to be in, but a place where they can thrive.