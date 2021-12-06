The success of the SRMA programme

The Department for Education’s School Resource Management Adviser programme has been extended for a further three years. ISBL’s advisers discuss the impact of the programme so far and the key areas all schools should be considering for a successful future

School resource management advisers (SRMAs) are specialist school business professionals (SBPs) who support academy trusts and local authority (LA) maintained schools to ensure they have the best possible resource management, developing evidence-based recommendations that the organisation can take forward.

The SRMA programme (2018-2021) saw eight supplier organisations contracted by the Department for Education (DfE) to recruit and supply SRMAs. ISBL became the only national supplier, with approximately 100 SRMAs being accredited in the ISBL team so that they could help improve school systems and finances by sharing their expertise and good practice with SBP colleagues experiencing challenging times.

During the past three years, our SRMAs have visited almost every type of school, from small LA primary schools of less than 100 pupils, to single academy trusts (SATs), large multi-academy trusts (MATs) faith schools, and university technical colleges (UTCs).

The positive outcomes of these visits have resulted in the DfE setting aside £7m to extend the programme to ensure a team of up to 200 SRMAs are available to provide support. The tender outcomes were announced in June 2021 and ISBL is the largest supplier of two who were awarded a contract to supply SRMAs over the next three years. The new contract started in September, whereby ISBL will be looking to recruit and train further SRMAs to supply 150 accredited people to the sector.

Impact of the programme

During the past three years, how have SRMAs, through this system leadership role, helped schools optimise their resource management?

Debra Moore, school business leader at Ancaster Church of England Primary School, “has provided information on available grants, offered help and advice on evidence-based governance, advised on accurate budget setting and monitoring, and looked at training for finance staff, staffing restructures, energy efficiencies, contract management, and integrated financial planning (ICFP).”

A supported ICFP review is the focus of a SRMA’s work, ensuring money is used in the best way possible for positive pupil outcomes, as Rebecca explains. “We look at a school’s budget and evaluate if the spend in each budget line is appropriate in the current circumstances. Sometimes, money allocated in those budget lines hasn’t altered in years in relation to changes in pupil numbers or needs, or staff requirements, so reviewing these can help inform the effective and efficient use of the money, enabling funds to be moved elsewhere to address a current issue.”

As another pair of eyes advising on school resource management, Debra and Rebecca often share what other schools have done to be more effective, encouraging SBPs and the wider school leadership team they work with to be brave with their decision-making.

Panel

Help for governors

ISBL has issued joint guidance with the National Governors’ Association and other sector leaders that aims to improve the effectiveness of school leadership by developing mutually supportive and respectful working practices between those leading and those governing schools.

You can download the guidance from: https://isbl.org.uk/documents/094721.6309905What-we-expect-NAHT.pdf

Panel

If you would like to find out more about becoming a SRMA and the support and training that ISBL provides to its team, please visit: https://isbl.org.uk/School-Business-Member-Services/SRMA.aspx

Alternatively, email [email protected] for an application form and with any questions.

SPONSORED: This is a sponsored article published on behalf of ISBL For more information on ISBL please click here. For editorial questions or comments please contact the EdExec team at [email protected]