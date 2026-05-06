When it comes to sustainability, many people immediately think about environmental initiatives – energy savings, recycling, or reducing waste. But truly sustainable practices rest on three pillars

These are often called the Three Ps: People, Planet and Profit. Over three articles, we’ll explore each of these pillars, what they mean and how they can be applied in your school or trust

What Is Social Sustainability?

Social sustainability is the “people side” of sustainability. It focuses on culture, wellbeing and social equity, supporting the long-term health of the community while carrying out daily operations. Social sustainability is deeply connected to environmental practices and the quality of our surroundings – because the spaces we inhabit shape our behaviours and wellbeing.

Social sustainability can be broken down into four core areas:

Fairness and equity – everyone is treated fairly and has access to opportunities

– everyone is treated fairly and has access to opportunities Community well-being – supporting both internal and external communities to thrive

– supporting both internal and external communities to thrive Human rights – protecting the rights and dignity of every individual

– protecting the rights and dignity of every individual Diversity, Equity and Inclusion – creating environments where everyone feels valued

In a global context, social sustainability might mean ensuring everyone has access to clean drinking water. In a school or trust setting, it could mean air conditioning in every classroom, accessible drinking fountains, or safe outdoor spaces for all students.

Why Think About People?

Often, when we think about sustainability, we see people as catalysts rather than recipients – focusing on how humans affect the environment rather than how the environment affects humans. Yet these aspects are closely linked.

In an education setting, this means considering the relationship between your community and your school, or your staff and the buildings they work in. For example, promoting biodiversity in outdoor spaces is positive, but planting a bumblebee garden may not be appropriate if some students are allergic. By thinking about people first, schools can create environments that are safe and inclusive which in turn supports broader sustainability efforts.

Human Wellbeing and Social Equity

The connection between people and the planet goes deeper than simply appreciating nature. Social sustainability means creating spaces where individuals feel included, valued and have a sense of ownership. When people feel that a place belongs to them and meets their needs, they are far more likely to engage in behaviours that support environmental initiatives, from recycling to energy-saving habits.

In practice, this could mean:

Designing classrooms and communal areas that accommodate everyone’s needs

Ensuring facilities like water, seating, and lighting are accessible and comfortable

Creating inclusive outdoor areas that support both biodiversity and student safety

Looking Ahead

Next time, we’ll turn our attention to Planet, the second of the Three Ps, exploring how schools and trusts can implement environmentally sustainable practices that complement social sustainability while protecting resources for the future.