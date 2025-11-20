The True Cost of Ignoring IT Updates in Schools

If your school’s tech has started dragging its feet, those endless “remind me later” clicks could be the culprit

Admit it – we’ve all done it. That little box pops up in the corner of your screen right when you’re deep into a task, announcing that it’s time to update your laptop. Without hesitation, you hit the remind me later button, fully aware you have no intention of running the update anytime soon. The same goes for our phones, tablets, or any other devices. Updates often feel like an irritation; a disruption we just don’t have time for.

Why Ignoring Updates Becomes a Bigger Problem

The trouble is, when you’re working in an environment with lots of interconnected systems like a school, skipping updates is more than a small inconvenience. Outdated technology can create real risks. Unpatched software leaves security vulnerabilities wide open, slows down performance and may even shorten the lifespan of your hardware. Worse still, you’re not getting the full value out of the products your school has invested in. When you fail to update, you’re missing out on the very improvements designed to make your work easier.

That clunky report that takes an hour to generate might, with the latest update, take only five minutes. Devices that haven’t been maintained properly can overheat or develop faults, creating additional repair costs down the line. Every time you postpone, you’re potentially trading a few minutes of saved time now for hours of frustration later.

What Is an IT Refresh Cycle?

This is where the concept of an IT Refresh Cycle comes in. An IT Refresh Cycle is a structured approach to keeping all your technology up to date, rather than relying on ad-hoc updates whenever the software prompts you. It’s a planned schedule that ensures hardware and software are maintained, reviewed and updated in a timely way. In schools, where so many systems are linked together, a refresh cycle keeps everything running smoothly and reduces the risk of sudden, costly failures.

In schools, managing updates goes far beyond clicking accept when a pop-up appears. It requires organisation and planning. Not every update is the same, and some may be more relevant than others.

Getting Started

Begin with an audit of your current hardware and software: What’s being used daily, what’s due for replacement, and what’s overdue for updates? Work closely with your IT lead or provider to create a timeline that schedules updates and replacements in a way that avoids disruption to teaching and learning.

It’s also important to communicate with staff. Help them understand why updates matter and reassure them that downtime will be planned and minimised. Finally, align your IT refresh plan with your budget cycle. By spreading costs and planning ahead, you avoid sudden, expensive surprises and ensure that your technology investment continues to deliver value.

Anyone who has wrestled with a slow laptop, a frozen screen, or software that simply won’t cooperate knows just how frustrating outdated technology can be. The truth is most of that frustration is avoidable. By being proactive schools can turn technology from a constant source of annoyance into a tool that genuinely supports learning and efficiency. In the long run, prevention is always less painful, less costly and far less frustrating than cure.