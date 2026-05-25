The Unseen Effects of Mixed Messaging

Subtle shifts in communication or behaviour can create mixed messages in the workplace, often causing confusion and anxiety even when leaders believe they are being clear

At first glance, the concept seems simple: a mixed message is when someone gives conflicting information or signals about a situation or communicates in a way that feels ambiguous. When these inconsistencies are obvious, they’re easy to spot and address. But in the workplace, mixed messages are often far more subtle, and they can arise without anyone realising it. A slight change in tone, body language, or behaviour can unintentionally signal uncertainty or concern, creating confusion – or even anxiety – among team members.

Mixed messaging usually occurs subconsciously, sometimes even with the best of intentions. Leaders might think they are reducing stress by softening a message, withholding information temporarily, or staying quiet while sorting things out. Yet the effect is often the opposite: ambiguity and inconsistency can increase uncertainty and tension among staff.

In leadership, some common ways mixed messaging can unintentionally appear include:

Reduced visibility or availability: A hands-on leader who suddenly becomes less accessible – turning on autoreplies, skipping routine check-ins, or cancelling informal team meetings – can create uncertainty. Staff may interpret these changes as a signal that something is wrong, even if it’s simply due to workload or scheduling conflicts.

A hands-on leader who suddenly becomes less accessible – turning on autoreplies, skipping routine check-ins, or cancelling informal team meetings – can create uncertainty. Staff may interpret these changes as a signal that something is wrong, even if it’s simply due to workload or scheduling conflicts. Sudden changes in routine or behaviour: If a leader’s habits or approach shift without explanation – such as changing decision-making processes, giving unusually brief feedback, or acting differently in meetings – team members may assume a negative scenario or hidden agenda.

If a leader’s habits or approach shift without explanation – such as changing decision-making processes, giving unusually brief feedback, or acting differently in meetings – team members may assume a negative scenario or hidden agenda. Contradictory verbal and non-verbal cues: Saying one thing but demonstrating another through actions, tone, or emphasis can leave employees unsure about expectations or priorities. For example, verbally encouraging autonomy while micromanaging a project can send conflicting signals about trust and responsibility.

Often, we don’t notice these things creeping into our workday. By the time leaders realise that communication has faltered, anxiety may already be building among staff. This is especially true if the changes coincide with larger organisational shifts, such as operational updates or restructuring. At that point, leaders can find themselves in damage-control mode, trying to calm concerns while managing the practical implications of the changes.

Preventing mixed messaging starts with intentional observation and reflection. Leaders should regularly check how their actions and words are perceived by the team. When routines or processes shift, even small adjustments, take a moment to outline the reason behind the change. This helps employees understand the context and reduces speculation.

Even when leaders believe they have communicated clearly, it’s easy to overestimate how much the team actually knows. As someone with the full picture – context, history, and background – you naturally assume that certain points are obvious. But employees often only see a fragment of the story. When gaps exist, people instinctively fill them in with their own interpretations, which can be very different from what was intended.

This is why what seems straightforward from a leadership perspective can be perceived as confusing, contradictory, or even alarming by others. Recognising this perspective gap is crucial: the responsibility for reducing mixed messaging isn’t about controlling every reaction, but about being mindful of what information others actually have. By pausing to consider the view from the team’s side, leaders can anticipate where misinterpretations might arise and adjust communication and actions accordingly.