Think Secure, Think SAFE: A Guide for Protecting Devices in Your School

You’ve got password protection sorted, and you’re a dab hand at multi-factor authentication. Your ICT kit might feel as secure as Fort Knox – but are you actually covering the basics?

Keeping technology secure is a growing priority, particularly in schools and trusts where staff are handling more digital tools than ever before. Cybersecurity usually takes centre stage, but physical protection of property is just as important. Expensive devices draw interest, and without the right safeguards, they can put data, staff and students at risk. If your physical security hasn’t been reviewed for a while, this is a good moment to take another look.

Being Social Media Savvy

Every school and trust benefits from having a clear, well-maintained inventory system. Recording model numbers, locations and assigned users makes it easier to track what the school owns, spot gaps and pick up on issues before they escalate. This protects the school financially and reinforces a security first approach – and it’s worth remembering that theft isn’t the only consequence of lax security.

It’s also helpful to consider what your school shares online. Photos of refurbished rooms or snapshots of new equipment can unintentionally reveal more than you planned. Showcasing improvements is perfectly reasonable but try not to draw attention to where your most valuable items sit or how they’re stored. A little caution goes a long way, supporting practical security habits and offering genuine peace of mind.

Think Security – Think SAFE

Below is the SAFE framework, expanded with practical, everyday actions – a simple way to make sure you’re looking at security from every angle and not leaving weak spots unnoticed:

S = Storage

Secure storage prevents opportunistic theft and keeps devices in good condition. Lockable cabinets, well-designed charging trolleys and dedicated rooms help ensure equipment is placed somewhere safe at the end of each day. This also discourages the habit of leaving items on desks or in corridors, which can lead to both loss and damage.

A = Access Control

Access to key areas should be limited to the right people. Keys, keycards or coded entry points help prevent unauthorised individuals from entering server rooms, equipment stores or clinical spaces with high-value tech. Clear boundaries about who has access to what make it easier for teams to understand how equipment is managed and who is responsible for each area.

F = Fixings

Physical fixings add a solid layer of protection. Cable locks, wall mounts or lockable trolleys slow down attempts to remove devices and reduce the likelihood of tampering. They also stabilise equipment that might otherwise be knocked, dropped or moved, which avoids unnecessary repairs and accidental breakages.

E = Environment

Equipment stays in better shape when it’s kept in the right environment. Steer clear of damp corners, overheating, unstable surfaces or cramped storage. A bit of CCTV or basic monitoring can help spot tampering or unexpected access. Keeping things safe like this means devices stay reliable and you avoid unnecessary downtime.

Security works best when virtual and physical systems are treated as two sides of the same coin. Cybersecurity often takes the spotlight, but physical security is just as crucial. With clear routines and consistent habits, school business leaders can create a security first culture that protects their teams and the resources they rely on. Think secure – think SAFE.