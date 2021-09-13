This year’s event is especially all about you!

After a year of focusing on everyone else and getting your school through the pandemic, there’s never been a better time to focus on your growth – which, in turn, will contribute to the improvement of your school

It’s probably been a long time since you’ve been able to concentrate on your growth and development after over a year of fighting fire’s and trying to keep things under control during a global pandemic.

We believe this year it is more important than ever that you take a day to solely concentrate on your professional development which will allow you to become an even better asset to your school (if that’s possible) and continue to push yourself and your school towards greater levels of improvement.

EdExec LIVE is one of the only events that allows you to build your own itinerary and select only the seminars that are of interest to you and your school, ensuring the maximum value from the day. By selecting specific seminar topics relevant to you, you can be sure that your day will be filled with information and learning that will be directly relevant to you and your school’s current requirements.

It’s always difficult to take a day out of the office, but the question is: can you afford to miss out on these events?

