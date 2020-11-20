Time management techniques to keep you on track

Procrastination can be your greatest enemy; if you’re unable to prioritise your tasks, things will be delayed

Time management is necessary for everyone, but how can you make sure you are keeping on top of your tasks?

Avoid multi-tasking

We normally fall into the habit of handling too many tasks at once, and this can hamper our productivity and cause time management issues. We believe that handling two things at a time is actually managing time but, on the contrary, it is failing in time management.

When o do this you don’t fully focus on either task, which means you don’t cover either one, or complete it, perfectly. However, if you only focus one thing at a time, and get to the next task once this is complete, you will be able to manage your time well and gain more with the right kind of focus.

You will also find it easier to remember things, and manage them well, when you are not multi-tasking – so, make sure you take some time out, organise your affairs, and focus on one task at a time.

Plan your day

We often start working without planning the day, which makes it difficult to manage. It is good to know what you expect to complete in a day and how you aim to achieve it.

Before you go to bed each night, quickly plan the next day with all the tasks and activities noted down well. You should have a broad overview of the day, and then a detailed view of each part of the day. If possible, allocate the priority and the time required to complete a particular task.

Take a break

Our productivity is majorly hampered when we don’t take enough breaks as it means we are not refreshed and cannot concentrate. You could enjoy a cup of coffee or read your favourite book during a break to give yourself time away from your screen. A number of breaks across a working day is good for both your health and your work.

Use tools

There are many tools available online that you can use to manage your time efficiently. Time-tracking software can help you keep track of the time taken to complete projects and to-do lists can help you note the things you have to finish by the end of the day. Project management software will help you stay connected with the team and keep everyone in the loop regarding the project’s progress.

Have a morning routine

The idea of a routine might sound boring, but it is important if you want to achieve success.

Set a morning routine that will help you stay more productive. For instance, if you have scheduled morning hours for exercise, make sure you do it regularly. Reading and answering your emails in the morning will make sure you are able to answer them without interruptions.

Managing your time is easier than you think. You just need to concentrate your efforts on identifying the things that slow you down and saying ‘No’ to things that take up too much time. The idea is to delegate things that will reduce your productivity and allocate time to all the activities that you deem important.

If you manage time efficiently there is a good chance that you will be able to stay productive and complete your projects on time.