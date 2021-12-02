Top 5 ways to improve your staff’s mental well-being

It seems as though the taboo surrounding mental health is finally beginning to fade. More and more people feel they can talk about how they feel, but there’s still work to be done – particularly in the workplace

This is an edited version of an article that originally appeared on Management Today

Unfortunately, mental health is often a silent struggle. Many people don’t know how to talk about their problems or where to find help. On top of this, it’s estimated that poor mental health in the workplace is costing UK businesses up to £45 billion per year; to combat this, businesses should offer effective employee support and benefits. Here are some of the most valuable benefits you can implement in your workplace.

Flexibility

Work is becoming increasingly more flexible around the needs of the employee; the pandemic forced millions of people to adjust to a new working environment. While many businesses have invited their employees back to the office, offering flexibility, and the opportunity to stay at home for at least part of the working week, is a great way to promote well-being in the workplace.

However, flexible working options go beyond location. Hours and schedules are also open for discussion, with more and more firms introducing a 4-day work weeks. This gives employees more control – increasing retention rates, reducing absence and helping support employee mental health.

“The real value to becoming a flexible employer is about helping employees succeed. It’s about allowing people to have a say in how, when and where they do their work,” says Mona Akiki, chief people officer at Perkbox.

Training

Education is, arguably, the most important factor in reducing the stigma surrounding mental health. Issues such as burnout, work fatigue and workplace anxiety are serious issues and mangers should be trained to help them spot the signs and avoid the pitfalls.

Programmes and schemes

Employee assistance programmes are vital if companies are to support their employees; a perfect way to begin is introducing mental health schemes to the workplace.

Employee assistance programmes give your team the support needed to tackle the everyday mental battles, both in and out of work. Schemes ranging from face-to-face counselling sessions to financial advice, are invaluable service for the health – and therefore productivity – of your staff.

Tech

Most of us use our ‘phones more than we’d care to admit, having an undoubted effect on our mental health but ‘phones can also be of benefit and even provide some sort of answer.

Nowadays there are apps which can be used to support our mental well-being. Happify, Calm, and MoodKit are just some of the examples of applications which should be encouraged toimprove the mental health of your team.

Therapy

Support can be expensive. There are enough barriers preventing people from speaking out about mental health; finance should not be another. Offering therapy subscription and professional support as part of your employee benefits could go a long way in helping your staff cope. In a world where many people don’t know where to turn for help, the place where we spend the majority of our week could be a great place to start.

Businesses need to be proactive in their approach, providing the benefits and support their teams require. This will show your team how much you care – and could literally save lives.