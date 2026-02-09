Transform How Your School Manages Finance

Education finance leaders are being asked to do more with less; while ensuring every pound is accounted for and every decision stands up to scrutiny

Sage Intacct for Education is a modern, cloud-based financial management solution, enhanced with embedded AI capabilities and designed specifically for schools, academies and trusts. It streamlines the day-to-day, brings clarity to the big picture, and helps finance teams drive better outcomes for pupils and staff.

Work Smarter with Automation

Replace manual, time-consuming processes with intelligent workflows that save hours every week. From purchase requests and approvals to accounts payable and period close, Sage Intacct automates routine finance tasks to reduce errors and save hours every week. AI‑driven automation helps identify anomalies, streamline approvals and reduce the risk of human error, freeing your team to focus on more strategic work.

Real‑time Visibility You Can Trust

See the numbers that matter, when they matter. With live dashboards and drill‑down reporting, you’ll gain instant insight into budgets, spend, cash flow and commitments across schools, departments and funds. AI‑powered insights automatically surface trends, highlight risks and flag exceptions, helping your teams make faster, more confident decisions -and avoid month‑end surprises.

Seamless Integration Across Your Ecosystem

Education doesn’t operate in silos, and neither should your finance system. Sage Intacct connects easily with your HR, payroll, MIS, procurement, planning tools and more creating a true single source of truth. No more rekeying, spreadsheets, or disconnected reports.

Built for Compliance and Audit Readiness

Stay ahead of governance and regulatory requirements with strong controls, clear audit trails, and robust reporting. Sage Intacct helps you demonstrate stewardship of public funds, meet policy obligations and standardise processes across multi‑academy trusts – without adding administrative burden.

Benefits at a glance

Save time with automated approvals, postings and reconciliations

with automated approvals, postings and reconciliations Improve accuracy by eliminating manual data entry and spreadsheet workarounds

by eliminating manual data entry and spreadsheet workarounds Increase control with real‑time budget monitoring and spend management

with real‑time budget monitoring and spend management Enhance transparency with clear, consistent reporting for SLT, governors and auditors

with clear, consistent reporting for SLT, governors and auditors Scale with confidence on a secure, cloud‑native platform supported by intelligent automation and embedded AI capabilities

A partner that Understands Education

Sage Intacct is trusted by thousands of educational institutions and supported by a team that knows the sector inside out. Whether you’re a single school or a large trust, we’ll help you modernise finance, embed best practice and deliver measurable value today – and as your organisation evolves.

This is a sponsored article, brought to you by Sage Intacct.

Discover how Sage Intacct can transform your school’s finances – from visibility and control to speed and simplicity. Visit: https://www.sage.com/en-gb/sage-business-cloud/intacct/industries/education