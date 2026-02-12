Tweaking the Machine: Continuous Improvement in Action

As a school or trust, you’re constantly growing, evolving and looking for ways to improve the lives and experiences of your staff and students

From the outside, it might look as if this happens naturally, as if good practice and smooth operations just appear overnight. But you know that’s far from the truth – behind every well-run classroom, successful fundraiser, or governor’s meeting is a dedication to continuous improvement.

The principles of continuous improvement are just as relevant to schools and trusts as they are to any other organisation. The challenge is that, while the core ideas remain the same, the way they are put into practice often looks very different.

So, what exactly is it? At its core, continuous improvement is the ongoing process of reviewing, reflecting and refining how things are done. It’s about spotting what works, identifying where things can be better and taking practical steps to make those changes happen. In business, this might mean tweaking production lines, standardising workflows, or measuring output with precise metrics. In schools and trusts, it looks different.

No two days are ever the same, and success isn’t always easy to quantify. Student engagement, staff wellbeing and learning outcomes are nuanced, often intangible and sometimes only visible over time. This makes applying continuous improvement in education challenging. The trick is to learn how and where to apply the principles.

Benchmarking & Best Practice

Benchmarking and learning from best practice are particularly valuable in areas of school management where comparison can drive meaningful improvement. This could include curriculum design, behaviour management strategies, use of technology, staff development programmes, or approaches to wellbeing and pastoral care. Success in benchmarking isn’t about copying another school exactly; it’s about seeing what works in a similar context and adapting it. You might measure success through improved student outcomes, increased staff engagement or enhanced parental satisfaction. Even subtle signs, like better communication between departments can indicate that benchmarking has led to meaningful change.

Process Reviews

The principles of continuous improvement work because they create a cycle of reflection, action and review. In business, this might be straightforward: a manufacturer notices a bottleneck on a production line, collects data, tests a new approach and measures whether it speeds up output or reduces defects. Success is clear, measurable and often immediate. In schools and trusts, the mechanics are the same, but the application is far more fluid meaning process reviews are particularly useful in areas of school management where multiple moving parts intersect, and small inefficiencies can have a big impact.

Timetabling and lesson planning are obvious examples. A process review might look like examining how lessons are scheduled across the week, identifying where teacher time is being stretched too thin and adjusting timetables.

Feedback Loops

Feedback loops are another example. In a business, feedback might come from customer surveys or performance metrics that can be analysed quantitatively. In a school, feedback comes from many sources: staff observations, pupil voice, parental input, or even governors’ reports. Gathering it is only part of the work; the challenge is interpreting it and deciding what changes are realistic. Success in using feedback loops isn’t measured purely by numbers; it’s about practical improvements that have a visible impact on daily life in the school.

While businesses focus on profits, productivity and output, schools and trusts measure success by a very different standard. True indicators lie in the experiences, growth and wellbeing of pupils and staff – but behind the scenes, there’s much more at play. Continuous improvement is about tweaking the machine, oiling the cogs and finding practical ways to make the whole operation run more smoothly. In a school, every small adjustment, reflection and improvement adds up, creating a thriving, supportive environment for everyone.