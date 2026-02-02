Understanding Green Adaptations

Helen Burge explores how SBLs can embed climate resilience and sustainability into school estates to future-proof buildings, reduce costs and create better learning environments

The DfE’s Sustainability and Climate Change Strategy set a clear expectation that education settings must become more resilient, more efficient and more environmentally responsible. Whether the SBL is the sustainability lead or not, the SBL’s involvement in school estates will undoubtedly mean that they will face the challenge and the opportunity: a chance to future‑proof buildings, reduce operational costs and create healthier learning environments – all while modelling climate responsibility to their students.

Climate Resilience

Climate resilience is rapidly becoming a core estates priority. Our school estates need to withstand, adapt to and recover from the impacts of a changing climate whilst maintaining effective teaching and learning environments for the staff and students. Schools are already experiencing the effects of extreme weather – from heatwaves impacting on internal temperatures to localised flooding causing disruptions to transport and infrastructure – and the estate must evolve accordingly. Have a look at the DfE’s paper on Impact of UK Climate Change risk on the delivery of education for more information.

Retrofit

Retrofit is often misunderstood as “installing renewables”. In reality, the most effective retrofit strategies start with reducing energy demand (the “fabric first” principle), focusing on improving loft and wall insulation, improving airtightness and ventilation, replacing single glazing and thermal performance before investing in renewable technologies. This ensures that any future systems – from heat pumps to solar PV -operate efficiently and deliver maximum benefit.

Green adaptation is not a single project or technology. It’s a strategic mindset that blends resilience, retrofit and long‑term planning. The DfE’s Sustainability and Climate Change Strategy encourage schools to consider the Education estate and digital infrastructure. In 2025, the DfE have been piloting sustainable building design, retrofit, ICT, building management and the surrounding environment. They say they have been innovating, testing and investing. So, what could this involve?

Enhanced or Increased Green space

We know the DfE have the National Education Nature Park to empower students to make a positive difference within their school grounds. Increasing biodiversity on school grounds does more than support local ecosystems. Green spaces help regulate temperature, reduce surface water run‑off, and improve student wellbeing. Planting schemes, wildflower corridors, hedgerows, and tree canopies all contribute to natural cooling and flood mitigation. These interventions are often low‑cost, high‑impact, and can be integrated into curriculum and student engagement programmes.

Reviewing Electrical Infrastructure

As flood maps shift, so must the estate’s risk assessments. Electrical infrastructure – including distribution boards, plant rooms and ICT hubs – should be reviewed against updated flood‑risk data. Relocating or protecting critical systems can prevent catastrophic damage and reduce insurance exposure.

Permeable Surfaces and High-drain Materials

Traditional hard landscaping accelerates run‑off and increases flood risk. Replacing or upgrading surfaces with permeable alternatives – resin-bound gravel, permeable block paving, or sustainable drainage systems (SuDS) – helps water infiltrate naturally. These upgrades can be phased in through routine maintenance cycles, reducing capital shock while improving resilience. Keep a look out for grants relating to SuDS in 2026/27.

Rainwater Harvesting

Rainwater harvesting systems offer dual benefits: reducing water bills and easing pressure on drainage networks during heavy rainfall. Even small-scale systems for toilet flushing or irrigation can deliver long-term savings. For schools with large roof areas, the potential is significant.

Passive Shading and Cooling

With rising temperatures, passive cooling is no longer a “nice to have”. Measures such as external shading, reflective coatings, natural ventilation strategies and tree planting can dramatically reduce internal heat gain. These interventions improve comfort, reduce reliance on mechanical cooling and support better learning conditions during heatwaves.

Renewables, Storage and Smart Procurement

Once demand is reduced, schools could explore renewable technologies through a whole‑system lens. This might include heat pumps, Solar PV and battery storage for excess generation to avoid peak tariffs.

Barriers

One of the biggest barriers to green adaptation is capital expenditure. But with strategic planning, SBLs can dovetail sustainability upgrades with existing maintenance cycles to minimise financial impact.

For example:

Replace roofing at end-of-life with high‑insulation systems

Combine window replacement with façade improvements

Integrate SuDS when resurfacing playgrounds or car parks

Add shading structures during refurbishment projects

Install PV during roof works to reduce scaffolding costs

This approach spreads investment, reduces disruption, and ensures upgrades are sequenced logically. SBLs are at the forefront of this shift, balancing compliance, cost, carbon and community impact. By embedding climate resilience and retrofit principles into long‑term planning, SBLs can protect their estates, reduce operational pressures and create environments where students and staff can thrive. Be ready to respond to the DfE’s reports on their learning from their estate’s pilots in 2025!