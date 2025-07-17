Understanding Grief in the Workplace

Talking about death and grief continues to carry a deep-rooted stigma, even in workplaces that strive to be compassionate and understanding

CREDIT: This is an edited version of an article that originally appeared in Personnel Today

While many employers are making strides in supporting staff through bereavement, navigating the complexities of grief remains a significant and often misunderstood challenge. Whether the loss was expected or sudden, and whether the employee was a carer or not, grief is deeply personal. Each individual’s experience is different, and there is no universal timetable or one-size-fits-all policy that can adequately meet every need.

The Long Shadow of Loss

Grief is not confined to the immediate aftermath of a bereavement. In fact, 48% of people reported that their grief affected their work most significantly over 12 months after their loss. This reality contradicts the short-term support often offered by organisations, which typically focuses on the early days when loss is most visible. However, grief doesn’t follow a neat or predictable pattern – it can persist for years and, for many, may never completely fade. Despite this, a recent poll revealed that 70% of respondents had not had their organisation’s bereavement policy shared with them in the past year, and 68% felt that support resources were not clearly signposted at any stage. This disconnect leaves grieving employees feeling isolated and unsupported when they may need help the most.

Moving Beyond Policy: A Human Approach

While it is essential for managers to understand the policies and resources available within their organisations, applying them as a blanket solution for all grieving employees is ineffective and potentially harmful. Every grief journey is different. Some individuals may return to work seeking normality, while others may struggle with motivation, focus, or emotional regulation for an extended period. Recognising these variations is key to meaningful support.

One of the most impactful steps an organisation can take is to provide grief-awareness training for managers and colleagues. This builds confidence in handling sensitive conversations and helps staff feel more prepared to support others through difficult times. Having a framework or conversational toolkit available for initial communication, leave planning and the return to work process can make a big difference.

Support That Endures

Employers must also be mindful of the long-term nature of grief. Performance issues or emotional changes months or even years after a bereavement may still be linked to unresolved grief. Continued check-ins and ongoing flexibility can show employees that their wellbeing truly matters, not just in the immediate weeks but for as long as support is needed.

Equally important is the visibility of the support resources available. Too often, valuable tools such as Employee Assistance Programmes (EAPs), on-site counselling, or digital mental health content go unused because employees simply don’t know they exist. Regularly signposting these resources and integrating them into everyday wellbeing communications ensures they’re not just available but accessible when they’re needed.

Removing the Stigma, Creating Understanding

Grief isn’t always obvious. An employee might not even recognise that what they’re feeling is grief – especially if the loss wasn’t recent or if it’s tied to complex emotional relationships. Instead, they may just feel overwhelmed, distracted, or “not themselves” and begin to question their own performance and value at work.

By removing the stigma surrounding grief and encouraging open, compassionate conversations, workplaces can help employees recognise their experiences for what they are. Grief does not make someone less capable, less dedicated, or less valuable. Creating a culture that acknowledges this truth not only helps the grieving process but creates a more humane, empathetic and ultimately more resilient workforce.