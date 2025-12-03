Understanding the Fear of Stillness

Silence is often sold as the ultimate form of calm — but for many, it’s anything but peaceful

CREDIT: This is an edited version of an article that originally appeared in Happiful

For some, quiet is bliss. It’s the sound of peace, of slowing down, of everything finally being okay.

But for others, silence is anything but soothing. It’s the moment your heart starts racing, your palms sweat, and your mind scrambles to find something, anything, to fill the space.

If you’ve ever turned the TV on “just for background noise,” or found yourself panicking when a conversation hits a lull, you’re not alone. For some people, silence doesn’t feel safe at all.

When quiet doesn’t feel calm

We’re taught that calm equals quiet, that inner peace means learning to “be still.” But what if stillness makes your body feel like it’s on high alert?

This isn’t just social awkwardness. It’s a nervous system response, and it can be deeply unsettling.

Clinical psychologist Dr Claire Plumbly, author of Burnout, says that while sedatephobia– the fear of silence – isn’t a formal diagnosis, it’s a very real experience. “Silence itself isn’t dangerous,” she explains, “but for some, it removes the external cues that signal safety. That can leave the body primed to detect threats that aren’t actually there.”

In other words: when everything goes quiet, your brain might think something’s wrong.

Why silence feels threatening

Where does this fear come from? Like most things, it’s complicated: part biology, part history, part modern habit.

For some, it traces back to early experiences where quiet wasn’t peaceful at all. “If you grew up in an unpredictable or emotionally neglectful environment, silence might have meant waiting for the next outburst,” says Dr Plumbly. Over time, the brain learns to associate stillness with danger.

Even without trauma, many of us are simply out of practice with quiet. We live in a world of constant stimulation (notifications, playlists, podcasts) so when that noise disappears, it can feel jarring. The inner critic gets louder. Old memories resurface. The mind starts to wander into places we’ve worked hard to avoid.

The modern avoidance of quiet

If silence makes you uneasy, you might notice small habits that keep the noise alive:

Always having the TV or music on, even when you’re not really listening.

Avoiding meditation or journaling because they feel “too intense.”

Struggling to fall asleep without a podcast or white noise.

Dr Plumbly says these aren’t signs of weakness; they’re coping mechanisms. “For some people, silence means being alone with thoughts they haven’t yet made peace with. That can feel unsafe until the nervous system learns otherwise.”

Interestingly, she adds, this discomfort with quiet often overlaps with burnout. “If you’re constantly ‘on,’ your system forgets what true rest feels like. Silence then becomes threatening because it’s unfamiliar, not because it’s bad.”

Relearning to rest

If the idea of a silent retreat sounds like torture, don’t worry – there are gentler ways to rebuild your tolerance for stillness.

“Start small,” says Dr Plumbly. “Don’t force silence. Get curious about it.” That might mean sitting with your coffee in the morning without reaching for your phone, or turning off the radio on your drive home just long enough to notice your thoughts.

You can also reframe silence by noticing the sounds that exist within it: the hum of the fridge, distant traffic, birds outside. These subtle noises remind the body that you’re not in danger; you’re just present.

And if your inner critic gets loud in the quiet? Meet it with compassion. “Self-criticism tends to spike when we slow down,” Dr Plumbly explains. “The goal isn’t to silence it, but to listen without judgment.”

Finding peace, not perfection

Silence isn’t a test you have to pass. It’s simply another environment your body can learn to feel safe in. For some, that safety takes time to build—and that’s okay.

So, if you find yourself filling the quiet, maybe start by softening your relationship with it instead of forcing yourself into it. After all, peace doesn’t always begin in silence. Sometimes, it begins in learning to listen—to the noise, to yourself, and eventually, to the quiet underneath it all.