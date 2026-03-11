Understanding the Rise in Home Schooling

More than 175,000 children in England were educated at home at some point during the 2024/25 academic year, up from 153,000 the previous year

In the autumn term of 2025 alone, 126,000 children were learning outside the traditional school system, out of roughly nine million school-age pupils. Mental health was the most frequently cited reason for elective home education, accounting for 16% of cases. A further 12% were educated at home for “philosophical or preferential” reasons.

What the Numbers Don’t Show

Statistics highlight a significant proportion of home-educated children with additional needs. One in six (16%) required special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) support, and 7% had an education, health and care plan (EHCP).

While the data captures the number of children learning at home, it does not reflect the full scale of challenges these families face. Many children are home educated due to difficulties accessing appropriate support in schools, and some parents only choose this route as a last resort when other options fail.

However, while homeschooling may feel like a solution to one problem, it can create new challenges that families are often unprepared to manage. Parents take on the full responsibility for planning lessons, ensuring curriculum coverage, and providing specialist support for learning or emotional needs. There can also be social and emotional consequences for children, such as reduced peer interaction and limited access to extracurricular activities.

The Root Causes

The rise in home education is largely attributed to gaps – or perceived gaps in some cases – in the school system. Many parents of children with learning difficulties or mental health challenges are withdrawing them from schools because they are not receiving the support they need or have not been provided with guidance on what support is available and how to access it. Funding pressures on schools, local authority delays in implementing EHCPs, and limited availability of suitable state school places have all contributed to the increase.

Additionally, more parents are now aware that home education is an option, and some are opting for online schools when local provision is insufficient. In many cases, families feel they have no choice but to educate children at home to ensure their wellbeing and continued learning.

What Happens Next

The continued rise in home education underscores the need for greater investment in mental health and SEND support within schools, something school business teams are well aware of. Ensuring adequate funding and accessible services could help reduce the number of children forced to leave school, but it remains to be seen what official recommendations will be made going forward. Meanwhile, official figures indicate a slight decrease in children recorded as missing education, from 39,200 in autumn 2024 to 34,700 in autumn 2025, suggesting some progress in identifying and supporting vulnerable pupils. However, the broader trend highlights ongoing challenges for families and the education system alike.