Using Affirmation to Build Capability and Engagement

Recognition rewards results. Affirmation shapes how people think, decide and show up long before the outcome is clear

CREDIT: This is an edited version of an article that originally appeared in Monday 8am

Recognition and affirmation are often treated as interchangeable, but they play very different roles in leadership. Recognition looks back. It highlights results, milestones and finished work.

Affirmation happens in the moment. It focuses less on outcomes and more on how someone thinks, decides and contributes as work unfolds. Where recognition rewards achievement, affirmation reinforces identity and judgment.

People rarely do their best work because they are encouraged alone. They do it when they feel their contribution genuinely matters. Affirmation creates that sense of significance by showing individuals how their way of working shapes outcomes for others and for the organisation. When leaders practise affirmation intentionally, even small changes in attention and language can reshape how work feels day to day.

Name Something Specific

Affirmation should be grounded in something observable. Broad praise often feels pleasant but forgettable. Specificity, on the other hand, makes affirmation credible.

Instead of relying on phrases like: “Well done” or “That was impressive”, try anchoring your words to a clear moment or decision:

“When the deadline shifted unexpectedly, you stayed calm and reorganised the priorities without creating panic. That steadiness helped the rest of the team stay focused.”

Specific detail signals attention and helps people understand exactly what they did that mattered.

Reveal The Impact They Might Miss

Many roles sit far from the end customer or the final outcome. As a result, people often underestimate the effect of their work. Leaders can bridge that gap.

Explaining how someone’s actions made life easier for another team, improved a client experience or reduced friction elsewhere gives meaning to effort that might otherwise feel invisible.

Sharpen Your Attention

Affirmation begins with noticing. Familiarity can dull attention, especially in busy environments. Knowing your people is not the same as actively observing them.

Leaders can strengthen this muscle by slowing down in conversations, asking open questions and capturing small details worth revisiting later. Attention communicates respect long before words do.

Highlight Strengths In Motion

Rather than waiting for finished results, look for moments where capability shows up during the work itself. This might be composure under pressure, curiosity in problem-solving or persistence through uncertainty.

Calling out strengths as they are being used helps people recognise what they bring, not just what they produce. Over time, this builds grounded confidence rather than performance anxiety.

Take Stock Regularly

Affirmation can easily become uneven without intention. A simple check-in can help. List your direct reports and note when and how you last affirmed each person.

If gaps appear, reflect on what might be getting in the way. Is it habit, time pressure or unconscious bias? Small adjustments can rebalance attention quickly.

Avoid Making It Competitive

Affirmation loses its power when it is reserved only for high performers. Used this way, it becomes another scoring mechanism rather than a relational one.

Leaders strengthen culture by recognising meaningful contributions across roles, levels and personalities. This reinforces the idea that value lies not only in results, but in how work is approached and carried out.

Use Affirmation To Support Feedback

Affirmation is not flattery, nor is it a substitute for accountability. In fact, it makes honest feedback easier to receive.

When people feel recognised for who they are and how they contribute, they are more open to hearing where they need to adjust or grow. Trust creates traction.

Affirmation does not require new systems, incentives or programs. It asks only that leaders notice with intention, speak with specificity and share what truly matters – even when it feels slightly uncomfortable at first!