Water Is the New Carbon: Why Schools Must Act Now

Water scarcity is rapidly emerging as the next big sustainability challenge for school business leaders, demanding the same urgency and focus once reserved for carbon

For years, carbon has dominated the sustainability agenda in education. Schools and trusts have invested time and resources in reducing emissions, aligning with national and local commitments to cut energy use and shrink their carbon footprint. But a new challenge is fast emerging – one that carries just as much weight, and in some cases, even greater urgency.

Water scarcity is becoming a critical issue, not only for scientists and environmentalists, but also for school leaders and business managers who must now recognise the risks it poses to budgets, daily operations and long-term sustainability.

Why Water Scarcity Matters for Schools

As global demand for water increases and climate change reduces supply in many regions, schools are facing new vulnerabilities. Day-to-day education relies on stable water access: kitchens, toilets, cleaning services, science labs, PE facilities and ICT infrastructure all depend on it. Even digital services, such as the data centres that host learning platforms and AI-driven tools, consume vast amounts of water for cooling.

For schools, water scarcity doesn’t just mean environmental strain. It carries direct financial and operational consequences. Rising costs, tighter regulations, and even short-term disruptions could put additional pressure on already stretched budgets. In short, water needs to be given the same level of attention that carbon has commanded for the past decade.

The Case for Water Stewardship in Education

Forward-thinking schools are beginning to adopt water stewardship as part of their sustainability strategies. This involves going beyond tracking the water that comes out of taps in classrooms and staff rooms. Schools also need to understand the hidden water use in supply chains – from catering suppliers to outsourced cleaning contracts and IT services.

Mapping and documenting water use is the first step. By understanding when, where and how water is used, schools can spot opportunities to improve efficiency, reduce waste and ease pressure on both budgets and the environment.

Looking Beyond Your School Gates

Just as carbon reporting has pushed organisations to consider their wider footprint, water stewardship requires schools to look beyond their own usage.

Asking questions of suppliers is key: what are their water policies? How do they measure and report consumption? Are they aligned with recognised frameworks such as the Water Footprint Network or CDP’s water disclosure?

It seems inevitable that water regulation will change in the near future. As governments respond to growing scarcity, schools may face new requirements – from price increases to mandatory monitoring and reporting. Those that prepare now by investing in efficient technologies (such as smart meters, leak detection, or low-flow systems) will be better placed to absorb changes and avoid sudden budget shocks. By treating water with the same seriousness given to carbon, school business managers can safeguard resources, protect budgets and support a sustainable future for pupils and staff alike.