What can you expect from Bett 2022?

Bett is back for their first in person event since 2020! So, what can you expect if you’re planning on going?

Back in person

Following the rapid escalation of omicron cases across the UK and around the world, Bett 2022 is postponed to 23-25 March and will continue to take place at the ExCeL London.

This year Bett has moved to three days, and has also introduced Bett After Hours . This is the perfect opportunity for visitors who cannot attend during class or work hours to explore the show and experience more product discovery, more CPD, and great networking moments with their peers.

What’s new for 22?

To help you make the most of your time when visiting, here are the latest updates you’ll see at Bett 2022.

Hosted Leaders Programme

Brought to you by Bett and Learnit, connecting global educator leaders with relevant education solution providers through carefully curated, one-to-one, meetings.

Leaders @ Bett Theatre

The new theatre is the place to come for policy, digital strategy, whole school management, K12, HE transformation and more.

Esports @ Bett

A showcase of how schools and universities can harness this growing industry to engage students, support teaching and learning objectives and identify future skills.

Bett After Hours

On Thursday 20 January Bett will be running until eight pm so that visitors who cannot attend Bett during the day can still experience everything that it has to offer.

Bett 2022 Agenda

Bett 2022 Agenda

Safe and secure

In line with the latest government approved All Secure Standard, Bett and ExCeL London have taken the decision to verify attendee COVID-19 status on arrival; this will include visitors, exhibitors, contractors, venue and organiser staff. This means that all attendees will need to demonstrate proof of COVID-19 status for entry to the event. One of the following will be needed:

Proof of completion of a full course of vaccination two weeks prior to arrival.

Proof of a negative lateral flow test result, taken within 48 hours of arrival.

Proof of a negative PCR Test result, taken within 48 hours of arrival.

Proof of natural immunity shown by a positive PCR test result for COVID-19, lasting for 180 days from the date of the positive test, and following completion of the self-isolation period.

Please note, UK-based visitors can use their NHS COVID Pass, and international visitors, the equivalent from their country of origin.

For further details on how to prove your COVID-19 status and FAQs please click here .