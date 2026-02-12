What it Takes to Lead When Confidence Wavers

As everyday pressure builds, courage becomes less about bold gestures and more about how leaders act in moments of uncertainty

CREDIT: This is an edited version of an article that originally appeared in Monday 8am

As leaders move deeper into a year shaped by ongoing disruption, many are reassessing their intentions and priorities. Some commitments are being reinforced. Others have quietly slipped. Early optimism often gives way to the realities of decision-making in an environment that still feels unstable, demanding and unforgiving of mistakes.

Courage Shows up in Everyday Leadership

Courage in leadership is rarely dramatic. It does not announce itself with bold statements or decisive gestures. This can take form in many ways:

Change the Narrative

The first step is reframing the story. Identify potential obstacles and plan for them to reduce the fear of the unknown. Ground your decisions in personal principles or core values, which help give actions substance even when outcomes are uncertain or unpopular.

Build Confidence in Advance

Confidence doesn’t arise spontaneously in high-pressure moments – it must be developed beforehand. Leaders who cultivate deep expertise in their area trust themselves to respond effectively when plans are disrupted. Equally important is having a range of problem-solving approaches ready to handle complex or unexpected challenges.

Take Small, Reversible Actions

Courage doesn’t require giant leaps. Start with low-risk steps that allow you to learn as you go. When a challenge arises, ask yourself: What is the situation? Who can provide insight or support? What immediate actions can I take to better understand it? Progress comes from moving forward, not from waiting until everything is perfectly known.

Draw on Others for Support

Courage is rarely a solo effort. Surround yourself with trusted colleagues and mentors to strengthen your decisions. Emotional support helps sustain confidence, while practical input broadens your options. Constructive feedback from others allows you to test your assumptions and feel more certain in your direction.

Managing Fear and Uncertainty in Practice

What separates decisive leaders from hesitant ones isn’t always temperament – it’s preparation. Bravery grows when we develop the ability to act despite uncertainty and risk. This ability strengthens through repeated practice and experience, not through innate personality traits.

If there’s one idea to carry forward, it’s this: courage isn’t something you either have or don’t. It’s a skill that grows with practice, support and repeated action. Take a moment to reflect on your approach to uncertainty and risk: where could you take a small step forward even without complete certainty? Who can you turn to for support, insight, or constructive feedback when decisions feel risky? And how do you currently respond to fear or hesitation, and what could you do differently to act with more confidence?