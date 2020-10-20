During lockdown, there’s been a lot of online CPD happening. There’s plenty of research about what good CPD, and good online learning, looks like – but what do those who’ve been attending these sessions have to say?

CREDIT: This is an edited version of an article that originally appeared on We Are In Beta

We Are In Beta spoke to three school leaders – Sharifah Lee , Ruby Judge and Nikki Waite – about their experience of attending over 145 online CPD sessions over the past few weeks. It asked them what makes for good online CPD, in their opinion. This is not science but, hopefully, it will be helpful for CPD leaders when designing and delivering online sessions over the coming weeks and months.

Listen to the podcast here: https://www.weareinbeta.community/posts/what-makes-good-online-cpd