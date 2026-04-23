What Your IT Roadmap Misses About How People Work

You’ve got everything lined up for a new system, platform, or piece of equipment that’s going to be rolled out school – or trust-wide. It’s going to save time, cut down workload and become the miracle answer to every problem you’ve been juggling. Right?

In reality, the roadmap might look perfect on paper, but if it doesn’t consider the passengers that you’re taking on the journey – chances are you’ll all end up at a different destination. A place where the new system is underused, misapplied, or worse, actively avoided – and all that investment only delivers a fraction of the value you expected.

Setting Out Your Roadmap

When it comes to planning a system change or overhaul, there are some obvious no-brainers that almost everyone includes in their roadmap. Often, the more practical elements take centre stage, because they’re visible, tangible and measurable. Hardware upgrades – laptops, tablets, servers, networking – security protocols, and compliance measures all tend to make the checklist. Chances are you’ve also considered some of the human elements – staff openness to change, or their ability to adapt to new tech. But what about the small everyday behaviours, ingrained routines and workarounds that determine whether a system is actually adopted?

Where IT Roadmaps Miss the Human Element

Humans are creatures of habit. We favour familiar routines, even when a shiny new system promises to make our lives easier. When a new system disrupts established routines, even slightly, it can trigger a mix of reactions.

While you may well be prepared for anxiety or apprehension, we often fail to prepare for boundless enthusiasm – exploring every feature, testing every button. Both extremes create challenges: over-enthusiasm can generate inconsistent practices, duplicated work, or errors, while anxiety can lead to avoidance and underuse – yet roadmaps tend to focus more on encouraging use than building parameters and boundaries.

Understand How Work Really Happens

Another common pitfall is applying systems without fully understanding context. A reporting tool might streamline data entry, but if users don’t understand how the reports will actually inform decisions or fit into broader school processes, the information goes unused. A collaborative platform may allow instant file sharing, but if staff continue emailing attachments because that’s how they’ve always worked, the benefits of the system are lost.

Before rolling out any new system, it’s essential to see how work actually happens on the ground. Shadow staff, map processes and identify bottlenecks to understand the routines, habits and informal workarounds that guide day-to-day operations.

And while it’s natural to start by looking at what’s already working, the real value comes from asking: what’s missing? Which gaps, frustrations, or unseen detours are slowing people down, and how could your roadmap address them before they become obstacles?

By understanding the real-life routines, habits and informal workarounds that shape daily operations, you can design a roadmap that integrates new systems naturally into existing workflows. This ensures staff can focus on using the technology effectively, rather than constantly figuring out how to navigate it, and helps guide everyone from A to B smoothly without leaving anyone sidetracked or unsure which way to turn.