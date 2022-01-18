What’s next for climate action in primary schools?

From school travel to buildings, there is much to do if we are to truly prioritise climate change education and carbon reduction in schools. Dr Verity Jones advises, and signposts to a range of resources to help

CREDIT: This is an edited version of an article that originally appeared on Headteacher Update

The conclusions of COP26’s Education and Environment Ministers’ Summit have been published, and the COP26 committee agreed to the integration of sustainability and climate change in formal education systems; climate education is to be included in core curriculum components, in guidelines, teacher training and examination standards.

As we take stock of commitments made (and not made) at the summit, the education community is left to make sense of it all. Undoubtedly, there is a need for significant resources and outside support to assist with this curriculum shift, but we must also recognise how our schools are part of the social systems that contribute to the problem.

For example, it is hypocritical for teachers and learners to discuss and worry about the need to reduce carbon emissions in the classroom if there is little-to-no insulation, and haphazard heating systems, in school buildings, or if all staff travel in single occupancy cars with many parents choosing to drop children off by car in the mornings, clogging streets and choking the air with exhaust fumes.

Schools need to be seen to practise what they teach. In response to COP26, four education unions (NEU, NASUWT, UCU and Unison) called for, not only a comprehensive review of the entire curriculum, but also substantial energy efficiency to existing school buildings and a detailed policy on green travel for students, staff and parents. This holistic approach to climate change is essential if it is to make sense to young people and make a difference.

Travelling to school

Many teachers will remember the School Travel Plan initiative that started in 2003. By 2010 the government had supported this scheme to the sum of £120m for capital investment to local authorities and schools to help implement school travel plans, and £35m for revenue funding, mainly for local authority staff.

I spent years promoting ‘Walk to school weeks’, car-sharing, cycle festivals, taking assemblies and lessons on road safety and cycle training. Specialist local authority officers consulted with each individual school to set out an action plan in collaboration with all stakeholders.

Among other things, cycle shelters and wet weather waiting areas were erected, changing rooms and drying facilities for staff cycling to work were installed, footpaths were lit, cycle ways constructed, and zebra crossings painted. For those who embraced the plan there were improvements; more sustainable travel meant safer roads, cleaner air and more opportunity for exercise.

However, the programme’s impacts were declared negligible, and the independent evaluation of the initiative (Atkins, 2010) noted that further provision and reward would be necessary if schools were to continue supporting sustainable travel.

Since then, the Modeshift STARS Education scheme has been introduced as an award system for schools working on travel plans and encouraging more sustainable, healthy travel to school. However, this has had limited success, with only 70 of the 300-plus local authorities in England being engaged. This equates to about 3,500 of 24,000-plus schools. Compared to the 81 per cent of schools that had an active school travel plan in 2009 as part of the original government-funded initiative, the renewed support that is needed to make sustainable travel a reality is considerable.

What to do? Next steps

Here follows a range of ideas, inspiration and resources to support your climate education, and wider work.

Look at professional development opportunities for all staff. A starting point for subject knowledge might be checking out the Climate Generations resources. For insights into how to talk to children about climate change in light of eco-anxiety, watch Jo McAndrews’ 2018 talk.

Support knowledge and best practice exchange between teachers, schools, researchers and experts in the field by joining groups such as the Climate Change Education Research Network.

Plan to support eco-anxiety by investigating the misconceptions your pupils have about climate change. Signpost the work that is being done to mitigate climate change at the local, national and global level – Charity Choice has a useful database. Highlight government policies such as the Green Industrial Revolution Strategy (DECC, 2020).

Look at your travel plan – how are people travelling to school and could it be more sustainable? Check out Modeshift’s STARS Education scheme and Sustran’s guide to increasing active travel to school.

Look at your school building – check-out the government’s top tips to reduce energy and water use in schools (DfE, 2012)

Together, we can make a difference, as long as we act now.