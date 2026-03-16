When a Twinge Becomes Something More

Repetitive strain injury often begins as a minor discomfort, but without early attention it can develop into a long-term issue affecting wellbeing, productivity and performance

Anyone who has spent an extended period of time working at a computer will recognise the familiar twinge of a painful wrist or aching fingers – a feeling that often starts small but can quickly worsen if left unchecked. When pain in the arms and wrists develops into repetitive strain injury (RSI), the impact on both staff and organisations can be significant.

What is often dismissed as a minor irritation can begin to affect comfort, dexterity and, in more serious cases, motor function. In the UK, repetitive and keyboard-based work is a well-recognised contributor to work-related musculoskeletal disorders. According to the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), musculoskeletal disorders account for around 28% of all work-related ill health, with hundreds of thousands of workers affected each year.

While most people associate RSI with typing, there are a number of other tasks common around the school environment that can also cause RSI symptoms to develop:

Mouse-heavy or precision tasks that rely on fine hand movements

Use of handheld tools for maintenance and repair work

Regular use of tablets, smartphones or touchscreens for work tasks

Repetitive writing, form filling or marking can contribute to strain

In roles involving cleaning or maintenance or repetitive wiping

Why Early Intervention Matters

The key to managing RSI is to catch it early. While staff should be encouraged to monitor their own health and wellbeing, schools and trusts can take a proactive role by paying closer attention to tasks and roles that are more likely to lead to symptoms. The earlier issues are identified, the easier they are to address through adjustments, support and equipment changes. A twinge that is ignored today can become a long-term issue tomorrow, so checking early is always preferable to dealing with more complex problems later.

Long-term RSI is not only about physical discomfort. Persistent pain can have a significant psychological effect on staff, leading to frustration, anxiety and even fear around completing everyday tasks. Over time, this can influence morale, productivity and role fulfilment, and may contribute to higher levels of absence or staff turnover. HSE figures estimate that millions of working days are lost each year due to musculoskeletal disorders. Even if they are able to complete tasks, staff may be slowed by pain or demoralised by the constant fear of it.

Prevention Through Design and Awareness

Ergonomics plays a major role in both preventing and managing RSI. While some solutions may seem obvious, such as wrist supports or ergonomic mice, others are less immediately apparent. Keyboard placement, chair height, screen positioning and task design all influence how strain builds up over time.

Beyond equipment, awareness is just as important. Encouraging task rotation, promoting muscle care and ensuring correct use of equipment all help reduce prolonged strain. Prevention works best when it combines design, awareness and everyday application, rather than relying on a single change in isolation.

A Vigilance That Pays Off

Much like any small niggle that gets pushed aside or added to the “I’ll get to it later” list, RSI is something that school business leaders and managers need to remain vigilant about – both for themselves and their teams. It can be easy to overlook, particularly in busy, desk-based environments, but leaving it until later is never the right choice.