When Education Ecosystems Mature: What IT Leaders Are Prioritising

At Bett 2026, discussions among education leaders and IT teams reflected a clear shift in priorities

As ecosystem-based approaches to education technology become more common across schools, the focus is no longer on whether to adopt digital tools, but on how effectively those tools work together to support consistent teaching workflows and everyday learning experiences.

Education budgets are tightening, and IT leaders are under increasing pressure to balance infrastructure commitments with classroom technology investments while demonstrating measurable value.

From Adopting Tools to Making Systems Work Together

One challenge that repeatedly surfaced was the complexity introduced by fragmented systems. While schools may have access to a wide range of digital tools, platforms that do not work seamlessly together can place additional strain on teachers and IT teams. Inconsistent user experiences, frequent updates and compatibility issues can disrupt lesson flow and create hidden operational risks.

Reducing Complexity for Teachers and IT Teams

The impact of classroom technology is no longer confined to day-to-day teaching but also influences how IT teams evaluate and manage education technology at an institutional scale. Teachers rely on digital tools not only to present lesson content, but also to support interaction, collaboration and smooth transitions throughout lessons. When technology introduces delays or unnecessary steps, its value can quickly diminish. As a result, ease of use and stability are increasingly regarded as institutional priorities for education technologies deployed at scale.

Building Scalable Education Ecosystems for Everyday Teaching

Against this backdrop, many institutions are reassessing their technology strategies at a system level. Rather than assembling collections of standalone tools, education leaders are placing greater emphasis on scalable education ecosystems that support consistency and standardisation across diverse learning settings.

At Bett, discussions around long-term ecosystem strategies were reflected in the approaches shared by solution providers such as ViewSonic, whose education offering has long been built around a comprehensive education ecosystem.

Designed to support teaching workflows across both classroom and campus environments, the ecosystem continues to evolve through ongoing platform development – including interactive displays running the latest operating systems and the newly enhanced myViewBoard digital whiteboarding software. Together, these developments reflect a continued focus on lesson delivery, interaction and overall usability within established teaching contexts.

Accessibility has also emerged as a core consideration. As classrooms respond to increasingly diverse learning needs, education technologies are expected to support inclusive practices by default. When accessibility features are built directly into platforms, they reduce the need for classroom workarounds and allow teachers to focus more fully on instruction.

Why Ecosystem Maturity now Matters for Long-term Planning

From an IT perspective, the maturity of an education ecosystem is increasingly shaping how institutions approach technology lifecycle planning, sustainability and long-term efficiency. In this context, interactive displays running the latest operating systems, such as Android 16, have drawn attention as practical examples of how next-generation platform foundations can support long-term planning and system stability across education environments.

Alongside this, the shift toward ecosystem-based strategies is also driving greater attention on centralised device management platforms, such as ViewSonic Manager. These platforms help IT teams deploy, monitor and maintain classroom displays from a single web interface, strengthening institutional oversight, enabling remote control and scheduled updates while reducing on-site support demands across institutions.

Looking ahead, successful digital strategies will increasingly depend on whether education ecosystems align with real classroom needs, can scale across institutions and remain adaptable over time. As reflected in discussions at Bett 2026, education technologies deliver the greatest value when they integrate smoothly into everyday classroom practice, enabling teachers and students to focus on meaningful learning experiences.

This is a sponsored article, brought to you by ViewSonic

