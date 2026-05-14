When Fundraising and Delivery Don’t Align

Misalignment between fundraising and project delivery can challenge schools, but with clear planning and communication, trust and impact can be preserved

You’ve just successfully run a major fundraising campaign for your school. You’ve hit your target; the funds are secured and you’re ready to move on to the next stage: implementing the project. It sounds like a dream come true – but that dream can quickly turn into a headache if project delivery doesn’t align with the promises you made.

Misalignment between fundraising and delivery is more common than many realise. Fundraising campaigns often take months, or even years, to complete. During that time, circumstances can change. That roof you secured funding for might now have contractor delays until next October. The school trip you raised money for might be impacted by new travel restrictions. None of this is necessarily anyone’s fault, but the result is the same: delivering exactly what was promised can become challenging.

The natural first reaction is worry – particularly about trust. If you can’t fulfil the promises made to donors, will they invest in your school again? When this happens, it’s important to pause, take a step back and assess the situation calmly. Understanding what caused the misalignment is critical to resolving it effectively.

Why Misalignment Happens

There are a few common reasons why fundraising and delivery fall out of sync:

Communication Gaps: Sometimes leadership, fundraising teams and operational staff aren’t fully aligned. Each group may have different expectations or assumptions, leading to miscommunication about timelines, capacity, or constraints.

Pressure to Secure Funding: The drive to achieve fundraising targets can push teams to make commitments that exceed the school’s practical ability to deliver. Ambition can outpace reality, creating a mismatch between promises and capacity.

Lack of Planning or Prioritisation: Without clear processes for prioritising initiatives, it can be difficult to determine what can realistically be achieved within available resources and timeframes.

Taking Action to Realign

Once you understand why misalignment has occurred, the next step is to create an adjusted action plan. Start by reassessing priorities: which elements of the project require only minor adjustments, and which are no longer feasible in their original form?

Engage all stakeholders early in the discussion, from operational staff to donors where appropriate, to reset expectations and communicate transparently. This helps maintain trust and ensures everyone understands the reasoning behind changes.

Break the project into manageable steps. Focus on what can be delivered successfully and consider alternatives for elements that have become impractical. Flexibility is key – being proactive in adjusting timelines or even the scope of the project can turn potential setbacks into opportunities for a new approach.

Learn From It

Every misalignment is an opportunity to improve. Conduct a review once the project is back on track or completed. Ask questions like: what caused the mismatch? Could it have been predicted? Were communication channels sufficient? Capturing these insights will help the school plan more effectively for future campaigns, making fundraising and delivery more closely aligned over time.

Build in Contingencies

Part of effective planning is anticipating pressure points and risk elements. Make sure everyone involved in the project – from leadership to operational staff – understands where challenges are most likely to occur. Identifying potential roadblocks early allows for contingency planning, reducing the likelihood of major disruptions and ensuring that minor issues don’t become crises.

Finally, it’s essential to keep sight of the bigger picture: people believed in you and the project. Donors invested because they saw value in what your school was trying to achieve. Even if delivery requires adjustments, that faith in your vision is still valid. By communicating openly, managing expectations realistically and taking steps to deliver as much impact as possible, you honour the trust and goodwill of your supporters.