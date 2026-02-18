When Questions Become Monologues

Ever finished a conversation wondering when it stopped being yours? Some people have a bad habit that turns friendly questions into quiet monologues

CREDIT: This is an edited version of an article that originally appeared in Monday 8am

We have all been there. A conversation starts with a friendly question and somehow, a few minutes later, you realise you have barely said a word. The other person has covered three topics, a side story and a personal update, all before you have finished your first sentence.

It is not rudeness, exactly. It is something subtler, and very common.

The Question that Loops Back

This habit is often called boomerasking. It happens when someone asks a question, listens just long enough to take a breath and then steers the conversation straight back to themselves. The question is real, but the curiosity is fleeting.

These exchanges can feel odd rather than offensive. You answer, they nod and suddenly you are listening again. Nothing dramatic happens, but the connection never quite lands.

Why it Feels a Bit Flat

When someone asks how your day is going, most of us assume they want to know. So when the follow-up never comes, it can leave the conversation feeling unfinished.

Research into everyday communication backs this up. Many people believe that starting with a question makes them seem engaged and thoughtful. The intention is usually good. The effect, however, can be a conversation that feels rushed or slightly one-sided.

How it Shows Up at Work

In busy workplaces, boomerasking is easy to fall into. Catch-ups are short, attention is divided and everyone has something they want to share.

It tends to show up in a few familiar ways:

A question that quickly turns into a personal update

• A friendly check-in that becomes a quiet boast

• A casual prompt that opens the door to a small rant

On their own, these moments are harmless. When they happen often, though, people can start to feel that conversations are more about broadcasting than listening.

Why We Do It

Most of the time, this is not about ego or bad manners. People boomerask because they are distracted, enthusiastic or keen to connect but not quite sure how to enter the conversation.

Studies suggest that almost everyone does this occasionally. It is a habit, not a personality trait, which means it is easy to adjust once you notice it.

Small Shifts That Help

You do not need to overhaul how you communicate. A few small changes can make a big difference.

Pause after you ask a question and let the answer breathe.

Acknowledge what you have heard before adding your own experience.

Try asking about things you do not have a ready-made story for.

And if you want to share something, it is usually fine to just say it.

These tiny shifts help conversations feel more balanced and more enjoyable for everyone involved.

So, the next time a question leaves your mouth, notice what happens next. The difference between a monologue and a meaningful exchange often sits in that moment.