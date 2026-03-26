Why Men are Hiding Health Issues at Work

New research reveals that many men are putting their health at risk due to fears about how a medical diagnosis could impact their careers

CREDIT: This is an edited version of an article that originally appeared in SME Today

While over half of men say they would feel comfortable telling their manager about cancer-related tests or a diagnosis, lingering concerns about job security, reputation and workplace treatment are stopping them from seeking timely care. This also applies to other health conditions and concerns faced.

Men report multiple fears that affect their willingness to disclose health issues:

Being treated differently or pitied: Nearly one in five men worry that colleagues or managers will see them as less capable.

Nearly one in five men worry that colleagues or managers will see them as less capable. Job security concerns: Another fifth fear a health problem could threaten their position or future opportunities.

Another fifth fear a health problem could threaten their position or future opportunities. Confidentiality fears: 15% worry about becoming the subject of office gossip, while 12% fear being given less important work or overlooked for promotions.

These concerns often influence whether men even book appointments in the first place.

Structural Barriers in the Workplace

The research indicates that rigid working patterns, high expectations and a lack of flexibility are often seen as significant obstacles:

Difficulty getting time off: Younger employees are most affected. Nearly one in five men aged 25–34 struggle to secure short-notice leave.

Younger employees are most affected. Nearly one in five men aged 25–34 struggle to secure short-notice leave. Appointments during working hours: One in five millennials report that their medical appointments almost always conflict with work, compared with just 6% of baby boomers. For many, delaying care feels easier than risking the perception of being less committed to their job.

Persistent Concerns After Tests

Even after appointments are scheduled, worries remain:

Job risk and reliability concerns: 30% of men fear a diagnosis could threaten their job or lead to negative judgments.

30% of men fear a diagnosis could threaten their job or lead to negative judgments. Career impact for younger workers: One in five millennials worry about missing promotions or other opportunities if illness affects their availability.

Lack of Awareness About Workplace Support

Research shows that many men are unsure about what support their workplace provides for serious health conditions. Around one in five men do not know if any support is available, and this uncertainty is even higher among employees aged 45 to 60, where it rises to 28%.

What Men Say Would Help

Practical measures that build trust and provide reassurance are prioritised:

Flexible working hours for medical tests or treatment

Paid time off for medical appointments

Clear confidentiality assurances when disclosing a health issue

How Managers Can Support Employees

Creating a supportive workplace culture is essential. Managers can take simple, effective steps:

Listen: Allow employees to lead the conversation. Acknowledge their feelings without rushing to offer solutions. Be accommodating: Ask what adjustments would help, such as flexible hours, task adjustments, or clear points of contact for support. Be consistent: Maintain confidentiality, agree on how and when to communicate, and recognize that needs may change during testing, treatment, and recovery. Offer peer support: Regular check-ins over coffee or a walk can show ongoing support and reinforce that help is available.

Workplace culture and rigid expectations around constant availability and “toughness” can reinforce harmful stereotypes that men must always prioritise work over their health. Challenging these outdated views and normalising the idea that seeking medical care is responsible, not a sign of weakness, can help men feel safe prioritising their wellbeing without fear of judgment, ultimately benefiting both employees and the organisation.