Why Supplier Engagement is Key to Sustainability in Education

In this article, the UKSSN explores how schools and trusts can use procurement as a powerful tool for climate action

In most organisations the bulk of climate impacts hide in the supply chain rather than in buildings or fuel tanks. The Scottish ClimateXChange report on public‑sector Scope 3 emissions warns that purchasing goods, services and works can account for more than 70% of a public body’s total greenhouse‑gas emissions. The UN Global Compact notes that Scope 3 emissions usually make up over 70% of a business’s carbon footprint and that measuring these emissions helps identify hotspots, engage suppliers and discover energy‑efficiency opportunities. Many schools and trusts will recognise this to be true of their carbon footprint having engaged with the Eco-Schools’ Count Your Carbon free carbon footprint tool. This means procurement choices hold huge influence. A supplier that takes sustainability seriously can help your school cut carbon, reduce waste and model climate leadership for pupils. Conversely, an unengaged supplier keeps your setting locked into polluting practices and undermines net‑zero commitments.

Supplier Engagement Matters

The DfE’s Sustainability and Climate Change strategy emphasises that education providers should procure from companies committed to achieving net zero by 2050 and have a plan showing how they will meet the target. It also encourages schools to rationalise deliveries, consolidate orders and source food locally to cut transport emissions and support local economies.

Schools and trusts are already translating these into action. Oak Multi-Academy Trust notes in its sustainability strategy that it aims to lead by example and expects suppliers to meet environmental standards. Heart Academies Trust has partnered with procurement specialists Value Match to drive positive environmental, social and economic impact; the partnership promotes sustainable and ethical purchasing and aims to ensure that everything bought and every supplier engaged makes a positive contribution to people and planet.

Evaluating and engaging your suppliers

Not sure how “green” your supplier is? If your supplier isn’t engaged with sustainability, start with a structured assessment. The Sustainability Support for Education guidance, funded by the DfE, advises schools to look for providers with clear sustainability credentials, such as a published sustainability strategy, net‑zero targets and evidence of progress, and scrutinising policies on travel, waste, packaging, biodiversity and single‑use plastics. Large suppliers may have accreditations like ISO 14001 or B Corp. Talk to them, make it clear that you would like a meeting to discuss sustainability and:

Share your own climate action plan and if you have it, your carbon footprint and explain the expectations set by the DfE and your Trust.

Encourage them to seek accredited frameworks or join initiatives, such as the Carbon Trust Standard.

Invite suppliers to take part in educational projects so pupils see sustainability in action. Many trusts have “sustainability champions” to share best practice across schools.

Invite suppliers to join your Carbon Literacy training

In addition, when establishing new contracts:

Build in sustainability clauses: Our Lady of Lourdes MAT’s supplier agreements require partners to commit to environmental goals and pay the living wage.

Set joint targets for reducing packaging, using electric delivery vehicles, or adopting carbon reporting tools.

Agree milestones and how these will be celebrated.

Insisting that supplier contracts include reporting the carbon footprint of goods or services being purchased.

Ask suppliers to provide an annual sustainability report of work they have done to reduce their carbon footprint and improve the environment.

Ask for evidence of compliance with recognised environmental accreditations.

Understand how they provide relevant environmental training to staff.

As part of ongoing contract management, ensure your scheduled meeting agenda includes year-to-date environment impact reports, discussion of progress against their sustainability commitments and next steps in their climate action plan.

Using Procurement as a Lever for Change

If it feels that values are misaligned and the dialogue has failed or the supplier refuses to engage, consider your purchasing power. Switching to a more sustainable supplier can produce immediate emissions reductions/

Within food services, some trusts have partnered with procurement specialists such as Allmanhall or Value Match to access frameworks that prioritise sustainability; these partnerships have introduced carbon-labelling on menus, waste-management solutions and reusable materials while still working to deliver cost savings.

The Buying for Schools service can provide impartial advice and point you toward frameworks vetted for environmental performance. Many frameworks now require suppliers to have net‑zero plans, modern slavery policies and social value commitments, helping schools avoid greenwashing.

When evaluating bids, weight sustainability alongside price and quality. Consider whether the supplier is local (reducing transport emissions), uses renewable energy, offers take‑back or refurbishment schemes and pays fair wages.

Making a Positive Difference

For schools and trusts, supplier engagement on sustainability is not a nice‑to‑have; it is essential to meeting national climate goals and setting an example and creating reassurance for young people. The sector has significant influence. By assessing suppliers using DfE guidelines, engaging them in dialogue, and switching to frameworks and partners that align with net‑zero ambitions, schools can help cut emissions, support ethical employment and inspire pupils.

Ultimately, embedding sustainability at the heart of procurement is both a responsibility and an opportunity for schools to lead by example. By forging transparent, values-driven partnerships and making conscious purchasing decisions, educational institutions can drive environmental and social progress.