Why the Gender Pay Gap in Education Must Be Closed

New analysis published this month by the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) has revealed that the gender pay gap in schools remains a serious and persistent issue

Drawing on the Department for Education’s 2024/25 workforce data, the union highlights how the gap has widened again for most teachers and school leaders, showing little sign of progress.

Some Progress, but Inequalities Remain

At head teacher level, there has been a slight narrowing of the average pay gap over the last year. However, the difference is still striking: women head teachers are paid £8,480 less than their male counterparts in 2024/25. The picture is even more concerning for older school leaders. Among head teachers aged 60, the pay gap has grown by 10% compared to last year, with women earning an average of £15,851 less than men in the same role.

When the Gap Widens: From Mid-Career to Senior Leadership

NAHT’s analysis shows that the pay gap begins to accelerate mid-career. For teachers aged 35–39, the gap is already evident. By the 40–44 age range, it more than doubles – rising from £3,596 to £7,819. This disparity continues into senior leadership positions. Deputy and assistant head teachers saw their gender pay gap increase from £3,697 to £3,989. For classroom teachers, the difference rose from £1,154 to £1,222.

Primary vs Secondary

There has been some marginal progress at the school level. In primary schools, the average pay gap for head teachers narrowed slightly from £2,608 to £2,188, while in secondary schools the difference decreased from £4,938 to £4,596. However, NAHT warns that these are only small steps forward. The secondary school pay gap remains the second largest in the past 14 years, underlining the scale of the challenge ahead.

NAHT’s Call to Action

The NAHT is calling for urgent government intervention to address persistent gender inequalities in school pay. The union is pressing for better national data collection, particularly on senior leadership roles, to ensure a clearer picture of equality pay gaps. It is also demanding a review of the current pay system to properly assess its equality implications.

Alongside this, NAHT stresses the need for improved flexible working opportunities, including phased retirement, to break down systemic barriers that disproportionately affect women. The union further highlights the importance of promoting shared caring responsibilities, with stronger support for paternity leave, and calls for fair, centrally funded parental and adoption leave policies to guarantee consistency across the education profession.

The NAHT’s latest findings underline that the gender pay gap in education is not closing quickly enough. School leaders, policymakers and government must work together to ensure that pay equity becomes a reality across every stage of a teaching career. Without urgent action, systemic inequalities will continue to undermine both the profession and the women who lead within it.