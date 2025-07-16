Why Your Feet Deserve More Love (and How to Give It)

We rely on our feet every single day, yet they’re often the part of our body we care for the least – until they start to hurt

CREDIT: This is an edited version of an article that originally appeared in Self

Whether you’re chasing after kids, standing on the job, squeezing in a workout, or just trying to get your steps in, your feet work harder than you probably realise. They carry the weight of your entire body and absorb impact all day long.

So, it’s no surprise they can get sore, tired, or even injured if you’re not giving them the support they need. From choosing the right shoes to rethinking your barefoot habits, here’s what to know to keep your feet healthy and pain-free:

Going Barefoot: Helpful or Harmful?

You might’ve heard that walking barefoot can strengthen your feet – and that’s partly true. Brief periods of barefoot movement, like pacing around your home for 20 to 30 minutes, may help activate the intrinsic foot muscles (the small stabilising ones around your toes). When you’re not relying on shoes for support, your foot muscles have to work harder to balance you. But before you toss your shoes for good, here’s the catch: barefoot activity should only be done if you don’t have existing foot pain or structural issues.

What to do Instead:

Save barefoot time for short, casual stints around your home, and wear supportive shoes anytime you’ll be standing or moving for an extended period. If you deal with foot discomfort or arch issues, a quality pair of cushioned house shoes can make a big difference in comfort and prevent future problems.

Your Shoes Have an Expiration Date

Running or working out in worn-out shoes is one of the fastest ways to land yourself in pain. Most running shoes last about 300 to 500 miles, which is roughly 7 to 12 months if you’re running around 10 miles a week. As the foam midsole flattens over time, it loses its shock-absorbing ability, leaving your feet (and joints) to absorb more of the impact. Worn tread can also affect your gait and throw off your movement pattern, potentially leading to strain or injury.

What to do Instead:

Keep track of your mileage if you run regularly or at least make a note of when you started using a new pair. Pay attention to any decline in performance or the appearance of new aches and pains – that’s a red flag it’s time for a replacement. And when shopping for new shoes, try them on later in the day when your feet are naturally a bit swollen for the best, most accurate fit.

Don’t Skip Socks

Going sockless might seem like no big deal, but when you add sweat, friction and movement into the mix, you’re looking at a recipe for pain and discomfort. Without a barrier between your skin and your shoes, you’re more likely to develop hotspots or trap bacteria. Moisture, especially post-shower or post-gym, can also create the perfect environment for fungal issues.

What to do Instead:

Always wear clean, dry socks with any closed-toe shoes, especially during workouts or long days on your feet. If you’re getting dressed after a shower, take time to thoroughly dry your feet first – including between the toes. If you’re prone to sweaty feet, look for socks made from moisture-wicking materials like polyester, nylon, or merino wool. These fabrics are breathable and help keep your feet dry and comfortable.

Your feet are your body’s foundation – literally carrying you through every step, every day. A little daily care can make a big difference. Giving your feet the attention they deserve is one of the smartest investments you can make in your health. After all, when your foundation is strong, the rest of you stands taller.