X Factor Leadership: Influence That Inspires

It’s not the X factor that makes certain leaders stand out – it’s their ability to hone influence through action, credibility and the impact they have on those around them

You know those people that just seem to exude some sort of magnetic presence? They walk into a room, and everyone quietens down. They post on social media and there’s a flurry of replies. You might put it down to them having the elusive ‘X’ factor. But the reality is simpler: they’ve refined their leadership influence to a fine art.

Not all leaders are influential. Being in charge doesn’t naturally mean that people will buy into your decisions or strategies. Influence is a skill that develops over time, built on credibility, reliability and a consistent demonstration of values. So, how can you become a more influential leader?

Demonstrate Through Action

Leadership influence is all about consistency, reliability and social proof. When you think about the people who influence you, chances are they are highly visible, engaged and active. They are all about showing up and living the values they advocate. They are often the first to speak out, try something new or model behaviours. It’s not about being the loudest or attracting the most attention; it’s about demonstrating through deeds what you stand for.

Credibility Over Likeability

We all want people to like us, but does being liked make us good leaders? Does it make us influential leaders? When it comes to influence, credibility carries more weight than likeability. Leaders who are credible, with proven expertise and reliable judgment, persuade more effectively than those who rely solely on enthusiasm. Influential leaders inspire through action but know when to put reality before idealism.

Building Goodwill

Influence also thrives on relationships built over time. Small gestures – recognising achievements, offering support, acknowledging contributions – create a foundation of goodwill that makes people more receptive to your ideas. Influential leadership isn’t about the leader; it’s about everyone around them. Think of the saying ‘a rising tide carries all ships’. Influential leaders use their platforms to lift others.

Lead From the Frontlines

People take notice when leaders act alongside their teams. Showing that you’re willing to be involved, to tackle challenges directly and to share responsibility makes others more willing to follow. Leading from the front signals commitment and integrity, demonstrating that your words are backed by actions.

For a school business manager, developing your leadership influence is about being a voice for your colleagues, school and role. Influence isn’t about convincing people to adopt your point of view. The most effective leaders create the conditions for others to step up, take ownership, and shape their own path – and in doing so, you help raise the profile of the profession and open doors for the next generation of managers.