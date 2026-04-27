This month, Helen Burge talks about the physical tech that can be used to help with sustainability – and it all starts with a trip down memory lane!

Wasn’t it a great maths lesson when the trundle measuring wheel was produced from the back of the classroom cupboard, and you and your friends had to measure the length and width of the playground? The discrepancies amongst groups as to the actual measurements was quite hilarious. Of course, back in the day, we had to count the clicks to record just how many meters had been measured, and there was a massive vagueness about anything recorded as just under or over a metre. Nowadays of course these trundle wheels are digital, although I’m not sure how many schools have this upgrade lurking in the back of their cupboards. I’m now concerned with how many schools have access to any physical technology to help them measure sustainability within their estates.

The Measurement Challenge

We know that the principle of sustainability is to meet present needs without compromising the ability of future generations to meet theirs. In the context of education, this means operating schools in ways that minimise environmental impact while maintaining financial viability and educational quality. Climate risk – the potential for adverse effects caused by climate change – adds urgency to this mission. Rising energy costs, extreme weather events and tightening regulations make sustainability not just an ethical imperative but a practical necessity for schools. And yet many schools struggle to accurately measure their energy consumption or water consumption. Without reliable data, planning for energy and water reductions becomes guesswork, making it difficult to achieve meaningful cost savings or carbon reductions. The old adage applies – you can’t manage what you don’t measure. For schools, this means investing in systems that provide granular, actionable data.

Metering – the Foundation of Utilities Management

Schools should aim for building-level half-hourly energy data as a minimum standard. This level of detail allows leaders to identify patterns, spot inefficiencies and verify the impact of interventions. Why does this matter? Energy use in schools is rarely uniform. Heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, IT suites and catering facilities often account for disproportionate energy loads. Without granular data, these hotspots remain hidden, and opportunities for savings are missed.

Water is often overlooked in sustainability discussions, yet it is a critical resource for schools. Rising utility costs and increasing pressure to reduce environmental impact make water management an essential part of any sustainability strategy. Just as with energy, accurate measurement is the foundation for effective action. Without reliable data, schools cannot identify inefficiencies or set realistic reduction targets. Many schools rely on quarterly or annual water bills, which provide only a broad picture of consumption. This lack of granularity makes it difficult to pinpoint leaks, inefficient fixtures, or areas of excessive use.

Leak Detection Systems

Leaks are a common and costly issue in school estates. Advanced leak detection systems use sensors to identify abnormal flow rates and alert facilities teams before significant water loss occurs. These systems not only prevent waste but also reduce the risk of property damage and associated repair costs.

Equipment Level Monitoring

Beyond building-level metering, there are devices capable of measuring the energy consumption of specific equipment. While this technology is not universally necessary, it can be invaluable for schools that have identified high-consuming assets. HVAC systems are a prime candidate. Ensuring these systems operate efficiently can deliver significant carbon and cost savings. For schools with ageing infrastructure or inconsistent maintenance records, equipment-level monitoring provides assurance and insight that generic metering cannot.

Procurement

Procurement is a major contributor to a school’s carbon footprint. Existing finance systems can help here, by recording quantities as well as spend. Addressing this gap – by capturing quantity data alongside cost – can significantly improve the precision of carbon reporting and inform more sustainable purchasing decisions.

Travel

Most business travel for school staff occurs in personal vehicles and is reported through expense claims. How is your school capturing this data,n order to make informed decisions – such as promoting carsharing, encouraging public transport, or reducing unnecessary journeys – that reduce emissions without compromising operational needs.

Your Next Steps?

Start with energy: Install building-level half-hourly meters if you haven’t already. For larger sites, consider sub-metering at floor or block level. Watch out that the meters can stay with you even if you switch providers in the future. Target high-consumption equipment: Use equipment-level monitors for HVAC systems and other major energy users. Enhance procurement data: Work with finance teams to capture consumption data alongside spend.

Standardise travel reporting: Implement clear expense policies and explore digital tools for travel booking and reporting.

Physical technology is not a silver bullet, or a fancy digital version of a trundle wheel, but it provides the means to measure and manage school resources effectively. Using these tools, schools can move from aspiration to action, reducing costs and carbon in ways that are both practical and profound.