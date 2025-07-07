Your MAT Central Office Summer Checklist

As the school year races toward its close, the spotlight shifts to MAT central offices where summer preparation is well underway. This month, Kevin Parker offers a to-do-list of priorities to get you over the line

While schools focus on exams, end-of-year events and transition planning, central teams are quietly laying the groundwork for a smooth start to the next academic year. From financial compliance to operational planning, here’s what multi-academy trusts should be prioritising – and how to get it right.

Audit Preparation: Get Ahead of the Curve

External audits typically begin soon after the end of the financial year, and central teams should already be planning for this. That means tying off loose ends in financial records, reviewing procurement documentation, reconciling grant spending and ensuring all year-end journals are complete. Preparing a clear audit file and evidence trail now saves weeks of pressure later.

Tip: Hold a pre-audit planning meeting across finance, HR and compliance teams to agree roles, responsibilities and timelines.

Budget Finalisation and Reforecasts

Although schools often submit budgets before the summer term ends, MAT central teams are responsible for stress-testing those figures. The Summer term is the time to review assumptions, confirm staffing changes and ensure the consolidated budget aligns with trust-wide priorities. Additionally, MAT leaders may need to prepare reforecasts that reflect in-year changes such as pupil movement, funding updates, or unexpected costs. Getting this right ensures more accurate financial management in-year and gives trustees confidence in strategic decision-making.

Tip: Schedule time for detailed walkthroughs with each headteacher or SBM to understand the context behind their figures – not just the numbers themselves.

Operational Planning and Strategic Projects

Summer also provides a window for delivering trust-wide initiatives that are hard to tackle during term time. This might include estates work, IT infrastructure upgrades, policy reviews, or centralising services like payroll or procurement. It’s also a chance to step back and look at bigger picture strategic planning – such as growth, due diligence on new schools, or governance reviews.

Tip: Develop a MAT-level summer project tracker to coordinate tasks, assign ownership and monitor progress across departments.

The MAT central office doesn’t wind down for summer – it ramps up. From audit preparation to budget alignment and project delivery, this period is critical for ensuring a well-run, financially sound and forward-thinking trust. With the right planning and collaboration across teams, summer can be a launchpad for success – not just survival – in the year ahead.